Our story & our coffee



At Wild Bean we're known for our quality organic coffee and delicious breakfast deals, whatever time of day it is. Whether it's mini hash browns at lunch time or a secret sausage roll for breakfast, Wild bean is here to bring a smile to your journey.

The Wild Bean Cafe story started over 20 years ago and over the years we have continually strived to develop and innovate our coffee and food offer. Our mission is to deliver great tasting, quality food and beverages to 'on the move' customers. We have over 350 cafes across the UK and at some locations we're even open 24/7.

At Wild Bean Cafe we pride ourselves on creating great quality coffee at competitive prices. We offer a wide range of coffee all made with freshly ground beans; why don't you check them out?