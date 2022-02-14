Our drinks

Good coffee needs flavour and freshness. So we make ours with freshly-ground beans. From cappuccinos to lattes, espressos to mochas, we’ve got the caffeine kick you're looking for. There’s also regular tea, refreshing green tea and warming hot chocolate.
As a national retailer of high quality coffee, we take our responsibility towards suppliers very seriously. So BP beans are all Rainforest Alliance certified and 100% sustainably sourced. Rainforest Alliance certified means that our farmers are guaranteed a fair price for their crop, and the coffee we sell protects the growers and their fields. In turn, pickers and their families get support with things like education, health and housing.
Wild Bean Cafe has teamed up with Teapigs to provide customers with exceptional tea in a variety of flavours. From funky "Feng green" to your everyday brew, Teapigs uses the very best quality whole leaf teas & herb spices to get you a cuppa that is just right.
Cappuccino
Available in decaf
Latte
Available in decaf
Americano
Available in decaf
Macchiato
Available in decaf
Flat White
Available in decaf
Espresso
Available in decaf
Mocha
Available in decaf
Caramel Fudge Latte
WBC Ready To Drink Latte
WBC Ready To Drink Mocha
Teapigs Lemon & Ginger
Teapigs Peppermint
Teapigs Mao Feng Green Tea
Teapigs Super Fruit
Teapigs Earl Grey
Teapigs Everyday Brew
Yorkshire Tea
Hot Chocolate
Luxury Hot Chocolate
*Please note: the information on this page indicates the presence of allergens that are present as ingredients. Due to preparation processes in our stores and in manufacturing, we cannot guarantee that any products are completely free from allergens, including nuts & peanuts