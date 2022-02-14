Site traffic information and cookies

Doing our part

Good coffee needs flavour and freshness. So we make ours with freshly-ground beans. From cappuccinos to lattes, espressos to mochas, we’ve got the caffeine kick you're looking for. There’s also regular tea, refreshing green tea and warming hot chocolate.

 

As a national retailer of high quality coffee, we take our responsibility towards suppliers very seriously. So BP beans are all Rainforest Alliance certified and 100% sustainably sourced. Rainforest Alliance certified means that our farmers are guaranteed a fair price for their crop, and the coffee we sell protects the growers and their fields. In turn, pickers and their families get support with things like education, health and housing.

Tea at Wild Bean Cafe

Wild Bean Cafe has teamed up with Teapigs to provide customers with exceptional tea in a variety of flavours. From funky "Feng green" to your everyday brew, Teapigs uses the very best quality whole leaf teas & herb spices to get you a cuppa that is just right.  

 
TeaPig

Our Drinks Menu

Coffee
Cappuccino

Available in decaf

Latte

Available in decaf

Americano

Available in decaf

Macchiato

Available in decaf

Flat White

Available in decaf

Espresso

Available in decaf

Mocha

Available in decaf

Caramel Fudge Latte

WBC Ready To Drink Latte

WBC Ready To Drink Mocha

Tea
Teapigs Lemon & Ginger

Teapigs Peppermint

Teapigs Mao Feng Green Tea

Teapigs Super Fruit

Teapigs Earl Grey

Teapigs Everyday Brew

Yorkshire Tea

Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate

Luxury Hot Chocolate

*Decaf options are subject to availability in selected stores.
Milk
Fancy a different type of milk? You can swap to soya or oat milk at no extra cost!
Nutritional information

We want to help you make informed decisions about their food and drinks choices. See our latest nutritional and allergen information here. 

*Please note: the information on this page indicates the presence of allergens that are present as ingredients. Due to preparation processes in our stores and in manufacturing, we cannot guarantee that any products are completely free from allergens, including nuts & peanuts

 
Nutritional Information

