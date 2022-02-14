Our drinks

Doing our part

Good coffee needs flavour and freshness. So we make ours with freshly-ground beans. From cappuccinos to lattes, espressos to mochas, we’ve got the caffeine kick you're looking for. There’s also regular tea, refreshing green tea and warming hot chocolate.

As a national retailer of high quality coffee, we take our responsibility towards suppliers very seriously. So BP beans are all Rainforest Alliance certified and 100% sustainably sourced. Rainforest Alliance certified means that our farmers are guaranteed a fair price for their crop, and the coffee we sell protects the growers and their fields. In turn, pickers and their families get support with things like education, health and housing.