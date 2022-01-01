Sustainability

Sustainable Sourcing

We want to bring you the best tasting coffee beans. But what's also important to us is ensuring our beans are farmed in a sustainable way. With this in mind, we are proud to say that our Wild Bean coffee beans (exc decaffinated coffee) is UTZ certified.



UTZ is a certification program for sustainable farming of coffee, tea, cocoa and hazelnuts. The program is part of the Rainforest Alliance, an international non-profit organization working to create a better future for people and nature.

When you buy a coffee from Wild Bean Cafe, you can be sure that your coffee has arrived in your cup in a sustainable manner. That includes how it's farmed, picked, and transported to your local Wild Bean Cafe. Our UTZ certification ensures that the farming is good for nature, and the farmers have been treated fairly.

To learn more about UTZ certification, please visit https://utz.org/