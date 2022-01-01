Sustainability

We want to bring you the best tasting coffee beans. But what's also important to us is ensuring our beans are farmed in a sustainable way. With this in mind, we are proud to say that our Wild Bean coffee beans (exc decaffinated coffee) is UTZ certified.
UTZ is a certification program for sustainable farming of coffee, tea, cocoa and hazelnuts. The program is part of the Rainforest Alliance, an international non-profit organization working to create a better future for people and nature.
When you buy a coffee from Wild Bean Cafe, you can be sure that your coffee has arrived in your cup in a sustainable manner. That includes how it's farmed, picked, and transported to your local Wild Bean Cafe. Our UTZ certification ensures that the farming is good for nature, and the farmers have been treated fairly.
To learn more about UTZ certification, please visit https://utz.org/
At Wild Bean Cafe, we sell thousands of cups of coffee a day. But that's a lot of plastic lids, and paper cups, being disposed of each and every day. And while our cups can be recycled, we're trying to reduce our waste, but selling re-usable coffee cups. Our cups are BPA free, microwave safe, dishwasher safe, and are even 100% recyclable. Our coffee cups are available in-store for £2.00, and when you present your re-usable coffee at a Wild Bean Cafe, you'll get 30p off your hot drink.
Don't have a WBC re-usable cup? Don't worry, bring any re-usable cup into your local WBC, and we'll give you the 30p discount on your drinks.
In Wild Bean Cafe, we have a waste recovery process in place whereby we reduce the price of products due to expire on a daily basis to encourage customers to purchase these lines at a discounted price and in turn massively reduces the amount of product going to waste. For any lines that aren’t sold, these are returned to our supply chain where they are recycled (there are of course some products that are excluded from this process such as dairy and raw meat).
Like any retailer, we constantly receive deliveries into our sites. Our partner, DHL, facilitate our deliveries to over 300 Wild Bean Cafes, and DHL do an amazing job at taking away waste such as cardboard boxes, and recycling these.
As you can imagine, we are more and more conscious as a big retailer of our effect on the environment and we are constantly looking at ways to reduce waste and become a more sustainable business. Look out for more changes coming soon!