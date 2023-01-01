*Subject to availability. At participating stores only. Offer not applicable on Wild Bean Cafe deals.
Pick up any 2 hot savoury items for just £4. Winter deals coming in hot!
You can tailor your breakfast by choosing any of our breakfast baps and a large hot drink or an orange juice, all for £4.00.
Grab a tasty sweet treat and a large hot drink for just £3.50 * £3.50 offer includes all Wild Bean Cafe pastries with a large Wild Bean Cafe hot drink. Excludes seasonal drinks, iced drinks, extra espresso shots or syrups. subject to availability. Not in conjunction with any other offer.
Pick from a variety of products with a main + snack + drink for only £4.95 or less.