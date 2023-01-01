Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. Our offers
  4. Wild Bean Cafe
  5. Deals

Deals

Latest Offers

Get £1 off Wild Bean Cafe Hot Drinks when you use any reusable cup

*Subject to availability. At participating stores only. Offer not applicable on Wild Bean Cafe deals.

2 for £4 on all hot savoury items at Wild Bean Cafe

Pick up any 2 hot savoury items for just £4. Winter deals coming in hot!

*Subject to availability. At participating stores only. Offer not applicable on Wild Bean Cafe deals.

All offers are subject to terms and conditions
Participating Stores
Wild Bean Cafe Meal Deals

Breakfast Meal Deal for £4

Breakfast meal deal for £4

You can tailor your breakfast by choosing any of our breakfast baps and a large hot drink or an orange juice, all for £4.00.
Sweet Treat Deal for £3.50

Freshly baked sweet treat and a large hot drink for £3.50

Grab a tasty sweet treat and a large hot drink for just £3.50 * £3.50 offer includes all Wild Bean Cafe pastries with a large Wild Bean Cafe hot drink. Excludes seasonal drinks, iced drinks, extra espresso shots or syrups. subject to availability. Not in conjunction with any other offer.
3 doughnuts for £1.50

3 doughnuts for £1.50

Tuck into our delicious doughnuts with a 3 pack of doughnuts for only £1.50.
Lunch meal deal only £4.95 or less

Lunch meal deal only £4.95 or less

Pick from a variety of products with a main + snack + drink for only £4.95 or less.
Click here to check out our latest offers

Related content

Find your nearest WBC

Our Food

Nutritional Information