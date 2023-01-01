How does it work?

BPme Rewards is here, helping you earn those little treats more often. Once you've picked up your BPme Rewards Card, or signed up via the BPme app, you'll be able to earn points on qualifying bp transactions, either when you buy things in-store, or when you purchase fuel. You can even earn points on your BPme transactions.

Once you've earned your points, you can redeem them in-store on fuel or shop purchases. Or you can save up, and redeem them on our rewards catalogue at www.BPmeRewards.co.uk, or trade them in for vouchers from our great partners, such as Amazon.co.uk, Marks & Spencer and Love2Shop. Nice!



Read below to find out to get your hands on some treats!