BP fleet solutions

Are you looking for a quality partner to advance your fleet? We provide innovative energy and fleet mobility solutions for fleets of all shapes and sizes. From a single car to thousands of various vehicles – your fleet will be more efficient with BP.

You can trust bp to answer all your fleet management needs

Which petrol fuel card is right for your business?

 

Tailored pricing models
Comprehensive fraud protection
No transaction fees

 

Truck and bus fleets

Manage your fleet remotely with complete peace of mind thanks to BP security features.
Car and van fleets

Oversee your fleet from a single dashboard and control your costs with BP online tools.

Small business

Enjoy less paperwork and more time for your business with one consolidated invoice.

The story of Fleet Solutions

BP fleet services
Administration, payment and control

One invoice

Save time on paperwork so you can focus on other business priorities - thanks to one consolidated invoice for fuel, goods and services.

BP online services

Access full control of all fuel transactions. Easily monitor your fleet spend and make it more efficient.

BP Tollbox for EETS

Easily travel through Europe with just one On-Board Unit. Save time and money with our flexible plug & play solution, in combination with the BP + Aral fuel card.

BP Target Neutral

Tackle the climate challenge with BP. Easily reduce or offset your carbon footprint.

BPme payment app

Save time and money. Use the BPme app to make fast cashless purchases safely.

BP FleetExpert

BP's advanced fleet management software to help you manage your fleet spend and reduce total cost of ownership. Analyse a full range of costs through a single user-friendly dashboard.

BP FleetMove

BP's comprehensive telematics solution to help you save time and money. Guide your drivers to the right sites, avoiding detours and optimising the routes. Reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

Other products and services:

Tolls and on-road services

 

Card security features

Fuel and energy expertise
Network coverage

ROUTEX network

Tap into our pan-European ROUTEX network If your drivers cross into Europe, rest assured they can harness the convenience of a huge network spanning 24,000 sites in 32 countries. This is because BP has teamed up with ROUTEX, which includes ARAL, eni, OMV, Circle K and now Total – one of the largest networks on the continent. Purpose-built for HGVs Most of the ROUTEX sites have been designed with trucks and buses in mind, with high canopies, more space, secure monitoring and well-lit forecourts.

Total X-acceptance

Enjoy access to over 4,000 TOTAL sites in Europe as part of our cross-acceptance network. Strategically located at main transportation routes.

Site availability 24/7

Many stations are open 24/7 to offer high-quality groceries or a freshly brewed coffee when drivers need it the most.

Sites designed for trucks

 

Benefits for drivers

 

National Network over 1,200 Sites

Customer support

Account manager

 

Your single point of contact - a dedicated advisor is available to take care of your fleet business needs.

Customer service

 

Find help and support for all your business needs with our customer service.

BP self-serve portal

 

24/7 support for convenient day-to-day fleet management. Our online portal makes it easy for you to keep up with fast-changing market challenges.

Fleet Insights
 

