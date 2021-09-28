BP offers five fuel cards, tailored towards different types of fleets and different fleet needs: BP Plus, BP + Aral, BP Plus Bunker, BP Supercharge and BP Fuel & Charge.
Our Fuel Cards already provide over 40,000 UK customers with competitive pricing, more motorway fuel sites than any other brand, advanced security and fraud detection and time-saving fleet admin solutions and management information reporting. Find out more by visiting Our Cards.
The fundamental advantage of BP Fuel Cards is to help you manage fuel costs more effectively. A full list of benefits includes:
BP Fuel Cards offer a number of benefits over cash or credit and debit cards:
Take a look at our cards or simply submit an enquiry form to get a call back from one of our expert team. They’ll discuss your requirements and make a recommendation that offers your business the best combination of price, network and security.
These are the questions they’ll ask:
Yes. In fact, with the BP + Aral Card we offer a huge network spanning 22,000 sites in 29 countries. Your drivers can use all BP sites in Europe plus every station in the ROUTEX network, including ARAL, Total, Eni, OMV and Circle K Fuel and Retail.
Most of the ROUTEX sites have been designed with trucks and buses in mind, with high canopies, more space, secure monitoring and well-lit forecourts.
In addition to our own extensive network, BP fuel cards* are also accepted at hundreds of partner sites, including Gulf**, Texaco and now Esso (where the BP acceptance sign is displayed), bringing our network coverage to over 3,400 sites across the UK.
BP Fuel Cards can be configured by:
Cards can also be linked to a cost centre using our online management tools.
Notify BP immediately if you are a direct customer, or your Fuel Card provider if you’re supplied by one of our business partners.
Our direct customers can log on to BP Online Services and cancel the card immediately 24/7. Alternatively, you can call our team on 0345 603 0723 (Monday-Friday 08:00-17.00).
Simply log on to BP Online Services or, if you’d prefer, call our friendly team who’ll be happy to help.
Customer service: 0345 603 0723 (Monday-Friday 08:00-17.00).
If your Fuel Cards are supplied by one of our business partners, please check directly with them.
Yes you can control it in two ways:
You have full control of which cards are enabled and which drivers can add their cards to the BPme app by providing them an activation code.
This can be managed within the ‘BPme Management’ section of your BP Online Services.
BPme provides all the transaction security and vigilant fraud protection of plastic cards.
Firstly, a BP fuel card cannot be set up within a BPme wallet without the card details and a unique activation code provided by the fleet manager.
Once set up, the driver has to use a PIN or fingerprint recognition on their phone to access the app for each use, meaning it cannot be used without knowing what this is. As the driver chooses this PIN there is the additional security benefit of reducing the temptation to write this PIN down as well as the frustration of forgotten card PINs.
For the actual fuel purchase there are similar checks as physical card transactions.
If you don’t want drivers using BPme with their fuel card, and they aren’t already set up, then you don’t need to do anything to stop them using the app. Without enabling their card and sending an activation code they will not be able to add their fuel card to their BPme wallet.
If you have enabled a card and sent a driver an activation code, but later want to stop them using BPme with their fuel card you can do this in several ways:
At the moment, you are only able to pay for fuel using the app. If you wish to purchase any other products, you will need to pay for these in-store.
Additionally all purchasing restrictions on fuel cards apply to both plastic fuel cards and virtual fuel cards in your BPme wallet. As of December 2017 only vehicle-related goods are possible to purchase on your fuel card, therefore to purchase coffee and non-vehicle-related shop goods you will need to pay in store using an alternative payment method.
Please fill up and pay in store using your physical fuel card or any other payment method if your transaction is stopped before the pump is unlocked.
If you received a notification on the app during the authorisation process to say that the pump is unlocked prior to the phone switching off, please continue with your BPme transaction. You will receive a delivery notice via email.
Following a successful BPme transaction you’ll see a transaction summary within the app when you return to your car. Additionally you’ll receive a delivery notice on email with the details of your transaction.
This transaction will also appear in the same way current physical transactions do today within the fuel card online account and invoicing.