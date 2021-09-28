Our purpose

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

In 2021, corporate fleets accounted for 20% of the vehicles on the road in Europe. And they produced half of all road transport emissions.*

That is why we are proactively working to expand networks of vehicle charging points, cooperating with partners to provide renewable diesel (HVO) and biomethane products, and strategically building our distribution network. With our heritage, infrastructure, support and investment, we’re well placed to help fleets undertake this journey. It’s time to make a change.

