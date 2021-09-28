EV Charging



bp pulse, bp’s EV charging business, is rapidly growing its network to provide fleets with convnient infrastructure. In addition we expand access to our partners' charge networks across Europe via our Fuel&Charge card.

Today, about 60% of our chargers around the world are what’s known as rapid (more than 50kW) or ultra-fast (150kW or faster) and by 2030, we’re aiming for 90%. A 150kW charger could provide up to 100 miles of range in about 15 minutes, depending on vehicle model, battery size and weather conditions.

