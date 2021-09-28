Providing you a range of integrated EV solutions across Europe.
Based on research conducted by bp, fleet electrification is not only
a solution that will reduce the emission intensity of your business but will also make it more competitive in the long term.
bp pulse, bp’s EV charging business, is rapidly growing its network to provide fleets with convnient infrastructure. In addition we expand access to our partners' charge networks across Europe via our Fuel&Charge card.
Today, about 60% of our chargers around the world are what’s known as rapid (more than 50kW) or ultra-fast (150kW or faster) and by 2030, we’re aiming for 90%. A 150kW charger could provide up to 100 miles of range in about 15 minutes, depending on vehicle model, battery size and weather conditions.
bp is starting to roll out dedicated charging for freight operators and fleets, with a focus on major logistics corridors. In Germany, we’ve launched Europe’s first charging corridor for E-Trucks, offering ultra-fast 300kW charge points, ultimately along a 600km stretch of the Rhine-Alpine corridor.
To help businesses transition their fleets to EV, bp and bp pulse offer integrated electric vehicle charging solutions, with customers able to select their ideal blend of home, workplace, customer depots and road charging.
Our handy mobile app lets drivers quickly and easily locate the nearest charging point that offers the right charging speed for their vehicle. The app then directs them straight there so, they don’t need to worry about finding a charging point. Drivers can make their journey more efficient while avoiding costly delays and detours
With our home charger installation service, we can install charging points at your employees’ homes. That way your drivers can simply plug in and charge their vehicle when they're in the driveway.
The bp Fuel & Charge card gives you the opportunity to pay for fuel
and charging with one card, as well as to earn rewards, control costs,
and reduce paperwork.
Savings
Discounts for fuel, food and drinks at bp sites while earning your loyalty rewards.
Wide Network
12,000+ charge points 3,500 + fuel stations in UK 450,000+ charge points in Europe 24,000+ fuel stations
across Europe
Simple Management
Saving time and money
with our fleet dedicated online tools. Analysing performance and control costs with one consolidated invoice.
bp Fuel & Charge App
Easy search for convenient and available charge points suitable to your vehicle needs.