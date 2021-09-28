We're here to provide support as you start or continue your fleet's energy transition.
bp serves a huge range of fleet customers around the world. Every fleet is different – meaning every transition will look different.
Fleets vehicles range in size from cars and vans, to mid-range trucks and heavy-duty lorries. As our customers navigate the energy transition, we’ll offer a range of energy choices to meet their evolving needs.
Our customers tell us that they are increasingly moving their lighter-duty fleets and medium-size trucks that travel shorter distances towards electric, whereas low-carbon hydrogen is expected to ultimately play a role for heavy-duty, long haul transport – due to its longer range and faster refuelling time.
For businesses taking time to learn which transition technologies are right operationally and economically for their fleet, there are renewable diesel (HVO) and biomethane products that can help make a difference to a fleet’s lifecycle carbon emissions.
bp is working to provide renewable diesel, or Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), for trucks at some of our retail sites across Europe.HVO is produced from renewable materials such as cooking oil, waste, and non-food cover crops and represents a simple first step towards decarbonising fleets.
HVO100 can lower lifecycle CO2e emissions compared to fossil diesel (typically by up to around 90% depending upon the source of the raw material used to produce it).
HVO is suitable for fleet trucks that have been approved to use EN 15940 fuel by their manufacturer.Drivers with compatible vehicles can use it straight away as a direct replacement for fossil diesel – without expensive vehicle modifications.
We are also working to increase the supply of biomethane products for customers, including bio-compressed natural gas (bio-CNG) and bio-liquefied natural gas (bio-LNG), which can be generated by adding bacteria to organic waste. Both can be used in gas trucks, helping lower lifecycle CO2e emissions.
Bio-LNG is compatible with vehicles that have been specially manufactured or converted to run on LNG. Due to its higher density, it offers a better range than bio-CNG and is typically used to power larger trucks that make long-distance journeys.
Bio-CNG is suitable for use in dedicated or converted CNG vehicles, typically passenger cars to medium sized trucks that make shorter journeys.
Low carbon hydrogen has the potential to play an important role to help decarbonize transport, especially heavy-duty long haul fleets. It is still a little way down the road in development terms. Growth is likely to come after 2030, according to bp’s Energy Outlook, as falling costs of production and tightening carbon emissions policies, allow it to compete against other energy types.
We are working to deliver the use of – and access to – hydrogen along main road networks, with an early focus on Germany and the UK. Vehicle technology and fuelling infrastructure are also in a development phase; we are working with manufacturers – such as Daimler Truck AG in the UK – to explore how to speed up the introduction of a hydrogen network, supporting the roll-out of hydrogen-powered trucks.