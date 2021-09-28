The journey to the future is low carbon



bp serves a huge range of fleet customers around the world. Every fleet is different – meaning every transition will look different.



Fleets vehicles range in size from cars and vans, to mid-range trucks and heavy-duty lorries. As our customers navigate the energy transition, we’ll offer a range of energy choices to meet their evolving needs.

Our customers tell us that they are increasingly moving their lighter-duty fleets and medium-size trucks that travel shorter distances towards electric, whereas low-carbon hydrogen is expected to ultimately play a role for heavy-duty, long haul transport – due to its longer range and faster refuelling time.

For businesses taking time to learn which transition technologies are right operationally and economically for their fleet, there are renewable diesel (HVO) and biomethane products that can help make a difference to a fleet’s lifecycle carbon emissions.

