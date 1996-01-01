Site traffic information and cookies

Carbon Management Portal

Track your emissions and demonstrate action with the bp Carbon Management Portal

Carbon management made easy

You don’t need to be an expert to start managing your carbon emissions. bp’s Carbon Management Portal is an easy-to-use, affordable tool that helps you track and reduce your carbon emissions, showcasing your progress. 

 

So you can:

  • Quantify carbon emissions across Scope 1, 2, and some Scope 3* categories.
  • Use the results to identify emissions hotspots, set targets and model scenarios to reduce emissions.
  • Explore lower carbon solutions such as bp bioenergy HVO, bio-LNG, bio-CNG, plus access to one of Europe’s largest EV charging networks can help you reach your targets.
  • Optionally contribute towards compensating for unavoidable emissions using carbon credits.

 

*The CMP tool Estimations cover only a specific range of GHG Protocol Scope 3 emissions categories, so may not provide a comprehensive total of your business’ indirect emisisons. Coverage includes categories 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11 and 13 under the GHG Protocol.
Request a demo

Carbon Management Portal benefits

Show your environmental aims.

Highlight and track your progress.

Make confident choices.

Take action based on data. Analyse carbon hotspots and model carbon reduction scenarios.

Win over customers.

Impress and demonstrate action on your carbon journey.

Responsible business practices.

Meet partner supply chain requests and demonstrate action on carbon.

Demonstrate your progress.

Show how you’re meeting your environmental aims.

Stay competitive.

Stand out from the crowd with data-driven emission reduction plans.

How the Carbon Management Portal works

Track, reduce and showcase your carbon progress in four easy steps.

  1. Answer questions to build a database of your emissions to create a detailed calculation of your business’s carbon intensity.
  2. Based on your answers, the Carbon Management Portal provides a detailed breakdown of your emissions to set targets, model reduction scenarios and download reduction plans.
  3. Learn how bp’s lower and zero carbon solutions can help you reach your targets.
  4. Purchase carbon credits to contribute towards compensating for unavoidable emissions (optional).
Watch the demo

Manage your fleet’s carbon footprint

Watch the video to understand how you can use bp’s Carbon Management Portal to track and target your carbon emissions. Plus,  find out about our range of lower carbon solutions that can help you drive towards your goals.

Request a demo

Take control of your carbon journey

Want to start making data-driven decisions to meet your fleet’s lower carbon targets? See it in action and request a demo today.

Request a demo

