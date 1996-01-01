Track your emissions and demonstrate action with the bp Carbon Management Portal
You don’t need to be an expert to start managing your carbon emissions. bp’s Carbon Management Portal is an easy-to-use, affordable tool that helps you track and reduce your carbon emissions, showcasing your progress.
So you can:
Show your environmental aims.
Highlight and track your progress.
Make confident choices.
Take action based on data. Analyse carbon hotspots and model carbon reduction scenarios.
Win over customers.
Impress and demonstrate action on your carbon journey.
Responsible business practices.
Meet partner supply chain requests and demonstrate action on carbon.
Demonstrate your progress.
Show how you’re meeting your environmental aims.
Stay competitive.
Stand out from the crowd with data-driven emission reduction plans.
Track, reduce and showcase your carbon progress in four easy steps.
Watch the video to understand how you can use bp’s Carbon Management Portal to track and target your carbon emissions. Plus, find out about our range of lower carbon solutions that can help you drive towards your goals.
Want to start making data-driven decisions to meet your fleet’s lower carbon targets? See it in action and request a demo today.