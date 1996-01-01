Carbon management made easy

You don’t need to be an expert to start managing your carbon emissions. bp’s Carbon Management Portal is an easy-to-use, affordable tool that helps you track and reduce your carbon emissions, showcasing your progress.

So you can:

Quantify carbon emissions across Scope 1, 2, and some Scope 3* categories.

Use the results to identify emissions hotspots, set targets and model scenarios to reduce emissions.

Explore lower carbon solutions such as bp bioenergy HVO, bio-LNG, bio-CNG, plus access to one of Europe’s largest EV charging networks can help you reach your targets.

Optionally contribute towards compensating for unavoidable emissions using carbon credits.

*The CMP tool Estimations cover only a specific range of GHG Protocol Scope 3 emissions categories, so may not provide a comprehensive total of your business’ indirect emisisons. Coverage includes categories 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11 and 13 under the GHG Protocol.