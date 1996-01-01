Site traffic information and cookies

bp bioenergy HVO

Take an easy step to lower your fleet’s carbon emissions*

 

Our new renewable fuel

bp bioenergy is a renewable**, lower carbon* fuel that is chemically similar to the paraffinic components in conventional diesel and meets the paraffinic diesel fuel specification,
BS EN 15940. It’s produced from renewable, waste-derived feedstocks. The feedstocks are hydrotreated and then further processed to produce the finished fuel.

 

bp bioenergy HVO delivers a well-to-wheel CO2e emissions saving of at least 85% compared to fossil diesel.*

 

*We calculate the CO2e emissions saving from fuel production to end use by the customer (‘Well-to-Wheel’) in accordance with the 2024 RTFO Compliance Guidance (Section 8), using the reference value 94 g CO2e/MJ for fossil fuels. For more information see ‘About the CO2e emissions saving’ below.
 
** bp bioenergy HVO is produced from renewable, waste derived feedstocks that meet the requirements of the RED II Directive.
Talk to a fleet expert
bp truck on road

bp is here for fleets’ needs - today mainly with diesel and petrol but now with HVO at selected sites.  

Find out more
We’re investing in today’s energy system, which is mainly oil and gas – and, not or – in our transition and the energy transition. And while we’re mostly in oil and gas today, we’ve increased global investment in our lower carbon, convenience stores and power trading businesses (what we call our ‘transition growth engines’) from around 3% in 2019 to around 30% in 2022.

About the CO2e emissions saving

bp trucks with CO2e emissions saving
How we calculate it?

 

Our claim is the ‘well-to-wheel’ (i.e. from the generation of the feedstocks through production to end-use by the customer) CO2e emissions saving for bp bioenergy HVO compared to fossil diesel.

 

We have chosen to use the energy-based methodology outlined in the 2024 RTFO Compliance Guidance (Section 8) to calculate the emissions savings. The actual CO2e values of the product are taken from certified Proof of Sustainability (PoS) documents issued in accordance with RED II (Renewable Energy Directive (EU) 2018/2001) requirements. This requires the use of a ‘mass balance’ (i.e. units in-units out) methodology and savings are calculated using a fossil fuel reference value of 94 gCO2e/MJ, which is the default value referenced in RED II Annex V.

 

The actual CO2e saving achieved using bp bioenergy HVO will vary depending on the source of the raw material used to produce it but is at least 85% compared to fossil diesel.

 

The calculation for the saving is as follows:
% CO2e emissions saving = (EFF – ERF) / EFF x 100
ERF = total emissions from the renewable fuel
EFF = total emissions from fossil fuel comparator

 

Sometimes this approach to expressing CO2e emissions savings is described as being on a “lifecycle basis”. Using bp bioenergy HVO does not mean a reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions at the vehicle tailpipe. As with diesel, the combustion of bp bioenergy HVO leads to CO2 – and other emissions - at the vehicle tailpipe. However, standard carbon accounting practices do not include emissions from the combustion of renewable fuels because they are not net contributors to atmospheric CO2 levels over the fuel lifecycle.

man in truck with CO2e emissions saving
What does the ‘e’ mean in CO2e?

 

‘e’ stands for equivalent. Carbon dioxide (CO2) is not the only greenhouse gas (GHG); also associated with fuel production and combustion are other GHGs such as oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and methane (CH4) which can be emitted in minor amounts. In accordance with standard reporting practices, the emissions of all these GHGs are totalled and expressed in carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2 equivalent or CO2e) terms with reference to their global warming potential.

a truck on a road
Why we compare against fossil diesel when B7 diesel, which contains biodiesel, is on sale?

 

B7 (which is diesel that meets the EN 590 fuel specification) includes up to 7% biodiesel (usually FAME – fatty acid methyl ester) and fossil diesel. There is no standard reference value for B7 diesel unlike fossil fuel, therefore, when calculating the CO2e emissions savings for renewable fuels, it is common industry practice to use the standard fossil fuel reference (94 gCO2e/MJ) for comparison and why we have used it to calculate the CO2e savings for bp bioenergy HVO.

 

 

The table below demonstrates how the CO2e saving varies with different comparator fuels, using reasonable assumptions as to average biodiesel type and content in B7 diesel in a country in a particular year. This shows that the CO2e saving is very similar when comparing bp bioenergy HVO to B7 diesel and to fossil fuel.

Fuel Blend Carbon Intensity (gCO2e/MJ) HVO Comparative Saving (%)
bp bioenergy HVO (maximum value) 14.1 N/A
Fossil diesel (no biodiesel) 94 85
B7 diesel with 7% RME biodiesel 91.1 84.5
Average UK diesel 2022 (4.2% RME biodiesel) 92.3 84.7
Click here to view all FAQs

Designed with convenience in mind 

bp bioenergy HVO can be used as a drop-in replacement for diesel in many existing vehicles. It can be used alone or mixed with the diesel in your tank. Trucks approved by the manufacturer to use EN 15940 fuels can start using bp bioenergy HVO right away, with no modification or new equipment required.*

 

It’s that simple. So, you can start enjoying the benefits of bp bioenergy HVO without delay.

 

*Suitable for vehicles and engines approved by the manufacturer to use EN 15940 fuels in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidelines.
With bp bioenergy HVO you can:
decreasing co2 icon

Drive down your carbon emissions

bp bioenergy HVO offers a well-to-wheel CO2e emissions saving of at least 85% compared to fossil diesel.*

 

*We calculate the CO2e emissions saving from fuel production to end use by the customer (‘Well-to-Wheel’) in accordance with the 2024 RTFO Compliance Guidance (Section 8), using the reference value 94 g CO2e/MJ for fossil fuels.
truck icon

Get started today

bp bioenergy HVO is a waste-derived biofuel that can be used as a direct substitute for diesel in trucks approved by the manufacturer to use EN 15940 fuels*. So, there’s no need to adapt existing vehicles or buy new ones.

 

*Suitable for vehicles and engines approved by the manufacturer to use EN 15940 fuels in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidelines.
gas pump handle icon

Use alone or mixed with diesel

bp bioenergy HVO can be used interchangeably with diesel. Drivers of trucks compatible with EN 15940 fuels can confidently use bp bioenergy HVO alone or mixed with the diesel in their tank*.

 

*Suitable for vehicles and engines approved by the manufacturer to use EN 15940 fuels in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidelines.
icicle icon

Benefit all-year-round

bp bioenergy HVO is designed to keep working in colder weather throughout the year. With a Cold Filter Plugging Point (CFPP) of -15°C maximum, it meets the same low temperature requirement as UK winter diesel (BS EN 590) but all year round.

protection icon

Protect your fleets’ engines with ACTIVE technology

bp bioenergy HVO with ACTIVE technology helps clean and protect engines, thanks to our innovative ACTIVE technology formula which is designed to remove existing harmful deposits from critical engine parts and prevent them from building up.

map of bp forecourts serving bp bioenergy HVO

How can I get started?

 

In Q1 2024, bp is launching bp bioenergy HVO from the following four bp forecourts with more being added throughout 2024.

 

  1.        Brampton Hut (A1)
  2.        Reading West Services (M4)
  3.        Michaelwood North Services (M6)
  4.        Stafford Services (M6)

 

To find out more, contact one of the bp fleet solutions account management team.

Talk to a fleet expert
