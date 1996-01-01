Take an easy step to lower your fleet’s carbon emissions*
bp bioenergy is a renewable**, lower carbon* fuel that is chemically similar to the paraffinic components in conventional diesel and meets the paraffinic diesel fuel specification,
BS EN 15940. It’s produced from renewable, waste-derived feedstocks. The feedstocks are hydrotreated and then further processed to produce the finished fuel.
bp bioenergy HVO delivers a well-to-wheel CO2e emissions saving of at least 85% compared to fossil diesel.*
Our claim is the ‘well-to-wheel’ (i.e. from the generation of the feedstocks through production to end-use by the customer) CO2e emissions saving for bp bioenergy HVO compared to fossil diesel.
We have chosen to use the energy-based methodology outlined in the 2024 RTFO Compliance Guidance (Section 8) to calculate the emissions savings. The actual CO2e values of the product are taken from certified Proof of Sustainability (PoS) documents issued in accordance with RED II (Renewable Energy Directive (EU) 2018/2001) requirements. This requires the use of a ‘mass balance’ (i.e. units in-units out) methodology and savings are calculated using a fossil fuel reference value of 94 gCO2e/MJ, which is the default value referenced in RED II Annex V.
The actual CO2e saving achieved using bp bioenergy HVO will vary depending on the source of the raw material used to produce it but is at least 85% compared to fossil diesel.
The calculation for the saving is as follows:
% CO2e emissions saving = (EFF – ERF) / EFF x 100
ERF = total emissions from the renewable fuel
EFF = total emissions from fossil fuel comparator
Sometimes this approach to expressing CO2e emissions savings is described as being on a “lifecycle basis”. Using bp bioenergy HVO does not mean a reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions at the vehicle tailpipe. As with diesel, the combustion of bp bioenergy HVO leads to CO2 – and other emissions - at the vehicle tailpipe. However, standard carbon accounting practices do not include emissions from the combustion of renewable fuels because they are not net contributors to atmospheric CO2 levels over the fuel lifecycle.
‘e’ stands for equivalent. Carbon dioxide (CO2) is not the only greenhouse gas (GHG); also associated with fuel production and combustion are other GHGs such as oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and methane (CH4) which can be emitted in minor amounts. In accordance with standard reporting practices, the emissions of all these GHGs are totalled and expressed in carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2 equivalent or CO2e) terms with reference to their global warming potential.
B7 (which is diesel that meets the EN 590 fuel specification) includes up to 7% biodiesel (usually FAME – fatty acid methyl ester) and fossil diesel. There is no standard reference value for B7 diesel unlike fossil fuel, therefore, when calculating the CO2e emissions savings for renewable fuels, it is common industry practice to use the standard fossil fuel reference (94 gCO2e/MJ) for comparison and why we have used it to calculate the CO2e savings for bp bioenergy HVO.
The table below demonstrates how the CO2e saving varies with different comparator fuels, using reasonable assumptions as to average biodiesel type and content in B7 diesel in a country in a particular year. This shows that the CO2e saving is very similar when comparing bp bioenergy HVO to B7 diesel and to fossil fuel.
|Fuel Blend
|Carbon Intensity (gCO2e/MJ)
|HVO Comparative Saving (%)
|bp bioenergy HVO (maximum value)
|14.1
|N/A
|Fossil diesel (no biodiesel)
|94
|85
|B7 diesel with 7% RME biodiesel
|91.1
|84.5
|Average UK diesel 2022 (4.2% RME biodiesel)
|92.3
|84.7
bp bioenergy HVO can be used as a drop-in replacement for diesel in many existing vehicles. It can be used alone or mixed with the diesel in your tank. Trucks approved by the manufacturer to use EN 15940 fuels can start using bp bioenergy HVO right away, with no modification or new equipment required.*
It’s that simple. So, you can start enjoying the benefits of bp bioenergy HVO without delay.
bp bioenergy HVO offers a well-to-wheel CO2e emissions saving of at least 85% compared to fossil diesel.*
bp bioenergy HVO is a waste-derived biofuel that can be used as a direct substitute for diesel in trucks approved by the manufacturer to use EN 15940 fuels*. So, there’s no need to adapt existing vehicles or buy new ones.
bp bioenergy HVO can be used interchangeably with diesel. Drivers of trucks compatible with EN 15940 fuels can confidently use bp bioenergy HVO alone or mixed with the diesel in their tank*.
bp bioenergy HVO is designed to keep working in colder weather throughout the year. With a Cold Filter Plugging Point (CFPP) of -15°C maximum, it meets the same low temperature requirement as UK winter diesel (BS EN 590) but all year round.
bp bioenergy HVO with ACTIVE technology helps clean and protect engines, thanks to our innovative ACTIVE technology formula which is designed to remove existing harmful deposits from critical engine parts and prevent them from building up.
In Q1 2024, bp is launching bp bioenergy HVO from the following four bp forecourts with more being added throughout 2024.
To find out more, contact one of the bp fleet solutions account management team.