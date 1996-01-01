How we calculate it?

Our claim is the ‘well-to-wheel’ (i.e. from the generation of the feedstocks through production to end-use by the customer) CO 2 e emissions saving for bp bioenergy HVO compared to fossil diesel.

We have chosen to use the energy-based methodology outlined in the 2024 RTFO Compliance Guidance (Section 8) to calculate the emissions savings. The actual CO 2 e values of the product are taken from certified Proof of Sustainability (PoS) documents issued in accordance with RED II (Renewable Energy Directive (EU) 2018/2001) requirements. This requires the use of a ‘mass balance’ (i.e. units in-units out) methodology and savings are calculated using a fossil fuel reference value of 94 gCO 2 e/MJ, which is the default value referenced in RED II Annex V.

The actual CO 2 e saving achieved using bp bioenergy HVO will vary depending on the source of the raw material used to produce it but is at least 85% compared to fossil diesel.

The calculation for the saving is as follows:

% CO 2 e emissions saving = (EFF – ERF) / EFF x 100

ERF = total emissions from the renewable fuel

EFF = total emissions from fossil fuel comparator