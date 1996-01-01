Site traffic information and cookies

bp bioenergy HVO

Take an easy step to lower your fleet’s carbon emissions*

 

FAQs

bp bioenergy HVO is a lower carbon* type of diesel fuel made from renewable, waste derived raw materials, such as used cooking oil. It complies with the paraffinic diesel fuel standard BS EN 15940.

 

*‘Well-to-Wheel’ basis (i.e. from fuel production to end-use by the customer). CO2e saving (at least 85%) compared to fossil fuels is calculated in accordance with 2024 RTFO Compliance Guidance.
HVO stands for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil.

bp bioenergy HVO is a renewable fuel*, meeting the BS EN 15940 paraffinic diesel fuel specification, and is a direct substitute for diesel. It’s a ‘drop-in’ fuel that can be used today in HVO compatible vehicles** without any modifications or the need to buy new vehicles, and offers a range of benefits to fleets:

  • Delivers a well-to-wheel CO2e emissions saving of at least 85% compared to fossil diesel***
  • If bp bioenergy HVO isn’t available the next time you refuel, you can also top-up with diesel. bp bioenergy HVO can be used interchangeably with diesel.**
  • Year-round use – with a Cold Filter Plugging Point of -15°C maximum, it meets the same low temperature requirement as UK winter diesel (BS EN 590) but throughout the year.
  • It’s specially formulated to help clean and protect engines, thanks to our innovative ACTIVE technology formula, which is designed to remove existing harmful deposits from critical engine parts components and prevent them from building up.
 
* bp bioenergy HVO is produced from renewable, waste derived feedstocks that meet the requirements of the RED II Directive.
 
** Suitable for vehicles and engines approved by the manufacturer to use EN 15940 fuels in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidelines.
 
*** We calculate the CO2e emissions saving from fuel production to end use by the customer (‘Well-to-Wheel’) in accordance with the 2024 RTFO Compliance Guidance (Section 8), using the reference value 94 g CO2e/MJ for fossil fuels.
bp bioenergy HVO is produced from renewable, waste derived feedstocks – such as used cooking oil - that meet the requirements of the RED II Directive.

bp bioenergy HVO meets the BS EN 15940 specification and can be used in diesel vehicles without any modifications, provided the vehicle is approved by the manufacturer to use EN 15940 fuels and it is used in accordance with manufacturer’s guidelines. To show this, as required by legislation, bp bioenergy HVO fuel pumps will display an ‘XTL’ label. From October 2018, manufacturers should have included a corresponding ‘XTL’ label on the fuel tank of vehicles approved to use HVO. Vehicles manufactured before this date may be compatible with bp bioenergy HVO but won’t be labelled. If in any doubt about HVO compatibility, please consult your vehicle manufacturer prior to use.

 

bp bioenergy HVO will only be available in HGV lanes, on high-speed HGV pumps and at limited bp sites; it is not being sold at the retail forecourt pumps for passenger cars.

BS EN 16942 specifies how fuel pumps and nozzles must be labelled to denote the fuel type. Additionally, these labels are also required to be present on the vehicle’s fuel filler cap or tank to show fuel compatibility.

 

The identifier for HVO – and other paraffinic diesel fuels - is XTL:

 

X is a variable to represent the starting energy source used for the fuel

 

TL = To Liquid

The nozzle and hose will be the same as for diesel, although there will be a different colour for the product branding at the pump, as well as ‘XTL’ labelling as required by legislation. There will also be a talking pump to announce that you have picked up the nozzle for bp bioenergy HVO.  

 

If in any doubt about vehicle compatibility with HVO, please consult the manufacturer prior to use.

Provided your vehicle is approved by the manufacturer to use EN 15940 fuels and it is used in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidelines, you can use bp bioenergy HVO interchangeably with diesel or mixed with diesel already in your vehicle tank. If in any doubt about vehicle compatibility with HVO, please consult the manufacturer prior to use.
No, although both HVO and e-fuels can be classified as XTL (X-to-Liquid) fuels. E-fuels, also called synfuels, are fuels that are synthesized entirely from hydrogen and carbon dioxide. HVO, on the other hand, is produced from renewable, waste-derived materials. When biomass is used as the feedstock, HVO is also known as a BTL (Biomass-to-Liquid) fuel.
Customers will be provided with a Biofuels Information Sheet (BIS) to show the amount of CO2e emissions savings they have achieved compared to fossil diesel based upon bp bioenergy HVO purchases made using a fuel card. BISs will be provided on a quarterly basis.

bp bioenergy HVO will only be available in HGV lanes on the high-speed pumps at limited bp sites; it is not being sold at the retail forecourt pumps for passenger cars.

We’re currently piloting bp bioenergy HVO at 4 sites in the UK, with further sites planned in the next few months in the UK and across Europe.

 

Customers can download our site list, which is within the downloads section of our website.

There may be a minor increase in volumetric fuel consumption for bp bioenergy HVO compared to BS EN 590 diesel on a like-for-like basis due to HVO’s lower energy density.
Drivers can use bp bioenergy HVO all year round. It meets the same low temperature requirement as UK winter diesel (BS EN 590) with a Cold Filter Plugging Point (CFPP) of -15°C maximum, but throughout the year.  
ACTIVE technology is the name we give to our innovative engine cleaning and protection formula that’s contained in bp bioenergy HVO. It’s designed to remove existing harmful deposits from critical engine components, such as fuel injectors, and prevent them from building up. Clean engines can work as the manufacturer intended.
Most HVO is currently manufactured at facilities specially built for the purpose of HVO production, but it can also be a by-product from other production facilities. The process starts with renewable raw materials (e.g. used cooking oils) which are treated with hydrogen and then further processed to produce the finished fuel.
 
