bp bioenergy HVO meets the BS EN 15940 specification and can be used in diesel vehicles without any modifications, provided the vehicle is approved by the manufacturer to use EN 15940 fuels and it is used in accordance with manufacturer’s guidelines. To show this, as required by legislation, bp bioenergy HVO fuel pumps will display an ‘XTL’ label. From October 2018, manufacturers should have included a corresponding ‘XTL’ label on the fuel tank of vehicles approved to use HVO. Vehicles manufactured before this date may be compatible with bp bioenergy HVO but won’t be labelled. If in any doubt about HVO compatibility, please consult your vehicle manufacturer prior to use.

bp bioenergy HVO will only be available in HGV lanes, on high-speed HGV pumps and at limited bp sites; it is not being sold at the retail forecourt pumps for passenger cars.