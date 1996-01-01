Take an easy step to lower your fleet’s carbon emissions*
bp bioenergy HVO is a lower carbon* type of diesel fuel made from renewable, waste derived raw materials, such as used cooking oil. It complies with the paraffinic diesel fuel standard BS EN 15940.
bp bioenergy HVO is a renewable fuel*, meeting the BS EN 15940 paraffinic diesel fuel specification, and is a direct substitute for diesel. It’s a ‘drop-in’ fuel that can be used today in HVO compatible vehicles** without any modifications or the need to buy new vehicles, and offers a range of benefits to fleets:
bp bioenergy HVO meets the BS EN 15940 specification and can be used in diesel vehicles without any modifications, provided the vehicle is approved by the manufacturer to use EN 15940 fuels and it is used in accordance with manufacturer’s guidelines. To show this, as required by legislation, bp bioenergy HVO fuel pumps will display an ‘XTL’ label. From October 2018, manufacturers should have included a corresponding ‘XTL’ label on the fuel tank of vehicles approved to use HVO. Vehicles manufactured before this date may be compatible with bp bioenergy HVO but won’t be labelled. If in any doubt about HVO compatibility, please consult your vehicle manufacturer prior to use.
bp bioenergy HVO will only be available in HGV lanes, on high-speed HGV pumps and at limited bp sites; it is not being sold at the retail forecourt pumps for passenger cars.
BS EN 16942 specifies how fuel pumps and nozzles must be labelled to denote the fuel type. Additionally, these labels are also required to be present on the vehicle’s fuel filler cap or tank to show fuel compatibility.
The identifier for HVO – and other paraffinic diesel fuels - is XTL:
X is a variable to represent the starting energy source used for the fuel
TL = To Liquid
The nozzle and hose will be the same as for diesel, although there will be a different colour for the product branding at the pump, as well as ‘XTL’ labelling as required by legislation. There will also be a talking pump to announce that you have picked up the nozzle for bp bioenergy HVO.
If in any doubt about vehicle compatibility with HVO, please consult the manufacturer prior to use.
bp bioenergy HVO will only be available in HGV lanes on the high-speed pumps at limited bp sites; it is not being sold at the retail forecourt pumps for passenger cars.
We’re currently piloting bp bioenergy HVO at 4 sites in the UK, with further sites planned in the next few months in the UK and across Europe.
Customers can download our site list, which is within the downloads section of our website.