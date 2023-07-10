Our transformation

And, not or

We believe the world wants and needs a better and more balanced energy system that delivers secure, affordable and lower-carbon energy.

We're playing our part by investing in today's energy system, which is mainly oil and gas – and, not or – in our transition and the energy transition.

And while we’re mostly in oil and gas today, we’ve increased global investment in our lower carbon, convenience stores and power trading businesses (what we call our ‘transition growth engines’) from around 3% in 2019 to around 30% in 2022.

Increasing investment in these engines is a sign that bp’s wider transformation is underway.