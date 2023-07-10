Our transformation

We believe the world wants and needs a better and more balanced energy system that delivers secure, affordable and lower-carbon energy.
We're playing our part by investing in today's energy system, which is mainly oil and gas – and, not or – in our transition and the energy transition.
And while we’re mostly in oil and gas today, we’ve increased global investment in our lower carbon, convenience stores and power trading businesses (what we call our ‘transition growth engines’) from around 3% in 2019 to around 30% in 2022.
Increasing investment in these engines is a sign that bp’s wider transformation is underway.
Every day, our team is hard at work putting shovels in the ground to deliver on our targets and aims
In the UK, US and Germany watch our teams in action on the challenge to keep energy flowing where and when it’s needed and, at the same time, developing lower carbon technologies
Tackling climate change cannot be achieved in isolation; it needs everyone to pull together.
That’s why bp is collaborating with exceptional partners on the journey towards net zero. Here are some of our many invaluable partnerships.