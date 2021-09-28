Site traffic information and cookies

bp Plus fuel card

From a motorway to a single carriageway, choose the bp Plus fuel card for your needs when travelling in the UK, today and tomorrow.

Don't miss out on the bp Plus fuel card

The bp Plus fuel card gives you access to a convenient network and a full range of benefits that will help improve your fleet's efficiency – lightening your workload and driving down costs. 

 

Keep your drivers moving with access to over 3,400 sites across the UK including:

  • Around 1,200 bp sites and the largest number of motorway fuel sites 
  • Additional 2,300 partner sites, including Texaco, Gulf and Esso
Enjoy total control of fuel costs with bp Plus fuel card

Manage your day-to-day fleet administration with minimum effort thanks to our expert time-saving solutions

Clear pricing structure tailored to your business needs
Monitor fuel transactions 24/7
Combat card fraud with advanced security features
Analyse fleet performance with a single dashboard online or customised reports
Take a step towards a lower-carbon future

We’re here to support you on your journey to lower carbon. We achieve this by developing and offering a range of lower-carbon energy solutions. Get the support you need to understand and reduce your fleet's carbon emissions.

bp Fuel & Charge card
Pay for fuelling and charging with one card. Get access to a wide network of fuel sites and charge points in the UK and across Europe.
bp & Aral pulse card
Power your EVs while gaining access to over 450,000 public charge points in 9 countries across Europe.
Alternative fuels
Discover lower-carbon energy initiatives we are working on with our partners across the globe.
bp Target Neutral
Offset residual emissions by financially supporting global carbon offsetting projects.
More fuel card solutions from bp

bp + Aral card

 

For international fleets of all types that travel across Europe.

bp Plus Bunker card

 

The fuel card that keeps truck and bus fleets of all sizes moving across the UK.

Fuel & Charge card
 

Simplify the daily operations of your fleet with one card that combines fuelling and charging.

