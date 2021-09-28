Site traffic information and cookies

bp Supercharge fuel card

The fuel card that provides your drivers with access to over 90% of all UK fuel sites at pump price.

Access 90% of all fuel sites across the UK with bp Supercharge fuel card

A convenient fuel card that's perfect for areas with fewer bp sites.


Take advantage of over 7,600 sites in the UK, including 1,200 bp branded sites and all major fuel brands. Your drivers can easily fuel up anywhere without taking unnecessary detours.

  • Ideal pick as a backup fuel card to bp Plus or bp Plus Bunker
  • Suits every fleet, no matter the size and type 
  • Extensive acceptance network and simple pricing 
Why choose bp Supercharge card

Your business may take you coast to coast across the UK, and we want to make sure that finding a suitable petrol station is the least of your concerns.

  • The acceptance network for bp Supercharge is so extensive, it's the equivalent of almost 9 out of 10 UK forecourts
  • Includes all major fuel brands, motorways and supermarkets
  • Pay only the pump price and save thousands in transaction fees
Take a step towards a lower-carbon future

We’re here to support you on your journey to lower carbon. We achieve this by developing and offering a range of lower-carbon energy solutions. Get the support you need to understand and reduce your fleet's carbon emissions.

bp Fuel & Charge card

Pay for fuelling and charging with one card. Get access to a wide network of fuel sites and charge points in the UK and across Europe.

bp & Aral pulse card

Power your EVs while gaining access to over 450,000 public charge points in 9 countries across Europe.

Alternative fuels

Discover lower-carbon energy initiatives we are working on with our partners across the globe.

bp Target Neutral

Offset residual emissions by financially supporting global carbon offsetting projects.

