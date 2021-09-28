Site traffic information and cookies

bp + Aral fleet fuel card

The fuel card for international fleets that travel across Europe.

One fuel card – a full range of fleet services in 32 countries

bp has teamed up with Aral — one of the leading fuel and energy providers in Germany – to bring you a fuel card designed specifically to help international fleet managers benefit from a full range of features. 

  • Pan-European network of 24,000 sites strategically located in 32 countries, including ROUTEX and partners
  • Easily gather data to track performance of drivers and new routes
  • A whole range of time-saving online services available to both managers and drivers
Greater flexibility and security for international fleets

We know that fleets travelling far from home need extra security. With that in mind, we've made sure to provide your international fleet with a variety of flexible options. 

  • Customisable card parameters mean you can set alerts on purchases by product, service, spend, time or date
  • Peace of mind thanks to vigilant fraud detection and CCTV coverage at most bp and Aral sites
  • For fleets with larger vehicles: truck-accessible sites located strategically at major logistic routes and motorways
Take a step towards a lower-carbon future

We’re here to support you on your journey to lower carbon. We achieve this by developing and offering a range of lower-carbon energy solutions. Get the support you need to understand and reduce your fleet's carbon emissions.

bp Fuel & Charge card

Pay for fuelling and charging with one card. Get access to a wide network of fuel sites and charge points in the UK and across Europe.

bp & Aral pulse card

Power your EVs while gaining access to over 450,000 public charge points in 9 countries across Europe.

Alternative fuels

Discover lower-carbon energy initiatives we are working on with our partners across the globe.

bp Target Neutral

Offset residual emissions by financially supporting global carbon offsetting projects.

More fuel card solutions from bp

bp Plus fuel card
 

From a motorway to a single carriageway, choose the bp Plus fuel card for your needs when travelling in the UK, today and tomorrow.

bp Plus Bunker card
 

The fuel card that keeps truck and bus fleets of all sizes moving across the UK.

Fuel & Charge card
 

Simplify the daily operations of your fleet with one card that combines fuelling and charging.

