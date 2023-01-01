All petrol cars manufactured after 2011 can use E10. To check if your vehicle is one of the few petrol vehicles that can’t run on E10 petrol, you should use the Government’s E10 vehicle checker, www.gov.uk/check-vehicle-e10-petrol.
Petrol vehicles and equipment not compatible with E10 will need to keep using petrol containing no more than 5% ethanol; that’s the ‘super’ grade petrol, labelled as E5, which is bp Ultimate Unleaded with ACTIVE technology at bp sites.
Did you know that bp Ultimate Unleaded with ACTIVE technology offers a range of benefits? It’s our best ever fuel to help clean and maintain petrol engines that helps your engine perform at its best and can give you more miles per tank.* Find out more about bp Ultimate fuels.
*For Ultimate Unleaded vs RON95. Benefits vary based on what and how you drive.
From 1 September 2021 E10 becomes the standard 95 octane petrol grade at all bp sites across England, Scotland and Wales and is labelled as E10 in line with Government requirements. Northern Ireland will follow at a later date.
E5 petrol continues to be available at most bp sites (all those selling two grades of petrol) in the ‘super’ grade, bp Ultimate Unleaded with ACTIVE technology, which is labelled as E5. Find out more about bp Ultimate fuels.
If in doubt, use the E5 ‘super’ grade petrol, which is bp Ultimate Unleaded with ACTIVE technology at bp branded sites, and visit the Government’s online vehicle checker www.gov.uk/check-vehicle-e10-petrol and guidance webpage www.gov.uk/dft/e10-petrol for further information.
Petrol vehicles or equipment that are not compatible with E10 will need to use ‘super’ grade petrol which contains no more than 5% ethanol and is labelled as E5: that’s bp Ultimate Unleaded with ACTIVE technology at bp sites.
Prolonged use of E10 petrol in a vehicle that is not compatible may cause harm and is not recommended. However, accidently using E10 in a petrol vehicle that is not compatible should not be a major problem – just make sure that next time you fill up with the E5 ‘super’ grade petrol which is bp Ultimate Unleaded with ACTIVE technology at bp sites.
If you need to refuel but there is no E5 petrol available, you could refuel with the minimum amount of E10 and then fill up with E5 as soon as possible.
When safe to do so*, please search gov.uk/e10checker in the web browser on a phone, computer or tablet to access the Government’s E10 vehicle checker. If you don’t have access to the internet, the Government has produced leaflets about E10 petrol that may be available at some filling stations across England, Scotland and Wales. If you are still unsure or concerned about compatibility, please speak to your local workshop or the vehicle or equipment manufacturer.
*Please avoid using phones while on the forecourt of a filling station.