All petrol cars manufactured after 2011 can use E10. To check if your vehicle is one of the few petrol vehicles that can’t run on E10 petrol, you should use the Government’s E10 vehicle checker, www.gov.uk/check-vehicle-e10-petrol.

Petrol vehicles and equipment not compatible with E10 will need to keep using petrol containing no more than 5% ethanol; that’s the ‘super’ grade petrol, labelled as E5, which is bp Ultimate Unleaded with ACTIVE technology at bp sites.

