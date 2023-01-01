Site traffic information and cookies

E10 petrol

From 1st September 2021 E10 is the standard petrol grade at filling stations in England,
Scotland and Wales in line with Government requirements.
 
Below are some frequently asked questions, and you can find out more about E10 petrol - what it is, why it’s being introduced and if your vehicle is compatible at www.gov.uk/dft/e10-petrol.  
e10
What is E10?
From 1 September 2021 E10 becomes the standard 95 octane petrol grade sold at filling stations across England, Scotland and Wales and is labelled as E10. E10 petrol contains up to 10% renewable ethanol, a low carbon fuel that can be blended to reduce the amount of fossil fuel in petrol.
Why has E10 been introduced?
The introduction of E10 helps to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions associated with petrol vehicles. E10 petrol is already widely used around the world, including across Europe, the US and Australia. Since 2016, it has also been the reference fuel against which new cars are tested for emissions and performance.
Is my petrol car compatible with E10?

All petrol cars manufactured after 2011 can use E10. To check if your vehicle is one of the few petrol vehicles that can’t run on E10 petrol, you should use the Government’s E10 vehicle checker, www.gov.uk/check-vehicle-e10-petrol.

 

Petrol vehicles and equipment not compatible with E10 will need to keep using petrol containing no more than 5% ethanol; that’s the ‘super’ grade petrol, labelled as E5, which is bp Ultimate Unleaded with ACTIVE technology at bp sites.

 

Did you know that bp Ultimate Unleaded with ACTIVE technology offers a range of benefits? It’s our best ever fuel to help clean and maintain petrol engines that helps your engine perform at its best and can give you more miles per tank.* Find out more about bp Ultimate fuels.

 

*For Ultimate Unleaded vs RON95. Benefits vary based on what and how you drive.

Is E10 available at all bp sites?

From 1 September 2021 E10 becomes the standard 95 octane petrol grade at all bp sites across England, Scotland and Wales and is labelled as E10 in line with Government requirements. Northern Ireland will follow at a later date. 

 

E5 petrol continues to be available at most bp sites (all those selling two grades of petrol) in the ‘super’ grade, bp Ultimate Unleaded with ACTIVE technology, which is labelled as E5. Find out more about bp Ultimate fuels

What about diesel vehicles?
The introduction of E10 applies only to standard grade petrol. There are no changes to diesel fuel.
Can I put E10 in my petrol motorcycle?
While most modern motorcycles are compatible with E10 petrol, you are encouraged to check compatibility via the Government’s E10 vehicle checker, www.gov.uk/check-vehicle-e10-petrol.
What should I do if I’m still unsure if my vehicle can use E10?

If in doubt, use the E5 ‘super’ grade petrol, which is bp Ultimate Unleaded with ACTIVE technology at bp branded sites, and visit the Government’s online vehicle checker www.gov.uk/check-vehicle-e10-petrol and guidance webpage www.gov.uk/dft/e10-petrol for further information. 

 

Petrol vehicles or equipment that are not compatible with E10 will need to use ‘super’ grade petrol which contains no more than 5% ethanol and is labelled as E5: that’s bp Ultimate Unleaded with ACTIVE technology at bp sites.

 

Find out more about bp Ultimate fuels.

Where can I get E5 petrol if my vehicle is not compatible with E10?
E5 petrol will continue to be available at most bp sites (all those selling two grades of petrol) in the ‘super’ petrol grade, bp Ultimate Unleaded with ACTIVE technology, which is labelled as E5. Find out more about bp Ultimate fuels.
What should I do if I have used E10 in my petrol vehicle that is not compatible?

Prolonged use of E10 petrol in a vehicle that is not compatible may cause harm and is not recommended. However, accidently using E10 in a petrol vehicle that is not compatible should not be a major problem – just make sure that next time you fill up with the E5 ‘super’ grade petrol which is bp Ultimate Unleaded with ACTIVE technology at bp sites. 

 

If you need to refuel but there is no E5 petrol available, you could refuel with the minimum amount of E10 and then fill up with E5 as soon as possible.

 

Find out more about bp Ultimate fuels.

How do I access the E10 vehicle checker?

When safe to do so*, please search gov.uk/e10checker in the web browser on a phone, computer or tablet to access the Government’s E10 vehicle checker. If you don’t have access to the internet, the Government has produced leaflets about E10 petrol that may be available at some filling stations across England, Scotland and Wales. If you are still unsure or concerned about compatibility, please speak to your local workshop or the vehicle or equipment manufacturer.

 

*Please avoid using phones while on the forecourt of a filling station.

