Your success fuels us

That’s why we’re driven to give you the best as a bp dealer.

Welcome to bp

Hi, I’m Natalie, Head of the UK Dealer Sales team at bp.
 

With two decades of experience in retail and forecourts, I’ve had the privilege of honing my skills across bp’s dealer solutions and marketing functions. For the past seven years, I’ve been a key part of the UK leadership team, and now I proudly lead our Dealer Sales team.
At bp, we’re driven to give you the best–from high-quality fuels to the dedicated support that helps your business thrive. Serving local communities and fueling growth is at the heart of what we do, and we’re committed to building strong, successful partnerships with our dealers.


Join our growing network, meet the wider bp dealer team, and explore the benefits of partnering with us today.

Natalie, head of the UK dealer sales team

Growth powered by partnership, driven by people

Join our 800 strong dealer network and fuel your business with a brand trusted by millions.Accelerate your growth by partnering with bp and join one of the UK’s largest fuel networks, where your success is driven by a reliable, household name.
bp fuels that benefit the customer

Providing fuels that benefit the customer and you

We give our customers the choice of a range of quality regular and premium fuels in the UK. Did you know, bp ultimate with ACTIVE technology is our best ever fuel for cleaning engines? But that’s not the only customer benefit.

bp marketing advertisement

Marketing that drives results

Last year, our marketing budget drove 360 million litres in incremental fuel volume across the bp network.


From forecourt branding, events, sponsorships, and partnerships, we drive customer awareness that delivers results.

bpme rewards card

Tap into 4 million BPme rewards users

Boost your business with rewards that truly pay off, with average customer spend 7.7 times greater per year, compared to a non-loyalty customer.*

* Source: non-loyalty customer spend £90 per 12 months compared to an ‘Active’ loyalty customer who spends £694.

Micro market

Enjoy tailored, modular solutions to suit your site and boost revenue with a choice of self serve coffee, pastries and hot food or stand alone coffee vending options from Wild Bean Cafe.


Transform your business with our market-leading digital stock and food safety system, including an integrated bake planning package.Plus, receive on-going support from field trainers and support teams — ensuring your operations run smoothly.

 
wild bean cafe logo
person in truck accessing bp services

Access over 1,000 corporate & 80,000 SME fleet customers

Tap into our loyal bp customer base, supported by competitive business solutions trusted by thousands of fleets across the UK.

close up of an EV charger at a bp forecourt

Future-proof your forecourt with bp pulse

Is your future electric? Be part of one of the UK’s biggest charging networks.


With bp, becoming a EV site has never been easier. Attract a rapidlyexpanding customer base with our fast and ultra-fast chargers,making your site a go-to destination for public EV charging.

dedicated bp support advisor on the phone

Dedicated support for the road ahead

We build deep, lasting relationships with you to truly understand your business.


Experience a team wrapped around you with local support from specific experts, making onboarding and admin easier so you can focus on what matters.

Being with bp means having access to a high-quality fuel offering, a strong brand presence, and a loyal customer base. Their ongoing investment in innovation, from fuel technology to digital solutions, helps keep us competitive in a fast-changing market.
The relationship we have with bp is one of the most important factors and one HSRL value deeply. Although bp is a large global company, HSRL feel part of a ‘bp family’ that support each other through all aspects of business. The industry information we receive through online/offline methods and events that promote a two-way open and honest discussion is extremely valuable.
There are various reasons why we have traded with bp for such a long period. These being that bp is an excellent brand with a high quality range of fuels, a reliable supply chain and competitive pricing. There is also additional dealer support available, where necessary, from a strong senior management team and continuous development of other services to enhance the dealer offer.
People choose bp for its trusted brand, high-quality fuels, and a reliable network of stations. bp offers rewards through the BPme program, advanced forecourt technology for convenience, and seamless payment options. Additionally, bp is committed to sustainability with biofuels and EV charging stations, ensuring customers get a future-ready, eco-friendly fueling experience.
Testimonial by Visnu Kumaranisanthan, Karan Retail Ltd
Testimonial by Shilan Raja, Highway Stops Retail Ltd
Testimonial by Stephen Highland, The Highland Group
Testimonial by Kumar Sharma, Sharma Garages Group
