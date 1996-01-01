Your success fuels us

That’s why we’re driven to give you the best as a bp dealer.
With two decades of experience in retail and forecourts, I’ve had the privilege of honing my skills across bp’s dealer solutions and marketing functions. For the past seven years, I’ve been a key part of the UK leadership team, and now I proudly lead our Dealer Sales team.
At bp, we’re driven to give you the best–from high-quality fuels to the dedicated support that helps your business thrive. Serving local communities and fueling growth is at the heart of what we do, and we’re committed to building strong, successful partnerships with our dealers.
Join our growing network, meet the wider bp dealer team, and explore the benefits of partnering with us today.
We give our customers the choice of a range of quality regular and premium fuels in the UK. Did you know, bp ultimate with ACTIVE technology is our best ever fuel for cleaning engines? But that’s not the only customer benefit.
Last year, our marketing budget drove 360 million litres in incremental fuel volume across the bp network.
From forecourt branding, events, sponsorships, and partnerships, we drive customer awareness that delivers results.
Boost your business with rewards that truly pay off, with average customer spend 7.7 times greater per year, compared to a non-loyalty customer.*
Enjoy tailored, modular solutions to suit your site and boost revenue with a choice of self serve coffee, pastries and hot food or stand alone coffee vending options from Wild Bean Cafe.
Transform your business with our market-leading digital stock and food safety system, including an integrated bake planning package.Plus, receive on-going support from field trainers and support teams — ensuring your operations run smoothly.
Tap into our loyal bp customer base, supported by competitive business solutions trusted by thousands of fleets across the UK.
Is your future electric? Be part of one of the UK’s biggest charging networks.
With bp, becoming a EV site has never been easier. Attract a rapidlyexpanding customer base with our fast and ultra-fast chargers,making your site a go-to destination for public EV charging.
We build deep, lasting relationships with you to truly understand your business.
Experience a team wrapped around you with local support from specific experts, making onboarding and admin easier so you can focus on what matters.