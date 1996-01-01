Your success fuels us

Welcome to bp

Hi, I’m Natalie, Head of the UK Dealer Sales team at bp.

With two decades of experience in retail and forecourts, I’ve had the privilege of honing my skills across bp’s dealer solutions and marketing functions. For the past seven years, I’ve been a key part of the UK leadership team, and now I proudly lead our Dealer Sales team.

At bp, we’re driven to give you the best–from high-quality fuels to the dedicated support that helps your business thrive. Serving local communities and fueling growth is at the heart of what we do, and we’re committed to building strong, successful partnerships with our dealers.



Join our growing network, meet the wider bp dealer team, and explore the benefits of partnering with us today.