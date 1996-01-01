Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. bp Dealer Solutions
  4. bp Fleet solutions for dealers

Access thousands of SME fleet customers

We are one of the UK’s largest providers of fleet solutions and you can tap into our loyal customer base.

Keep customers coming back

 

The benefits we offer our Fleet Solutions customers keeps them visiting our pumps and charging points. And help make your forecourt their drivers’ first choice of fuel.


Why? Because we offer:

bp fuel station
Growing network icon

A convenient and growing UK network

Be part of our network of 1,160+ bp and 2,200+ partner filling stations, plus ~44,000 bp pulse and roaming partner charging points.

Start your bp Dealer journey
person using bp fuel pump
Cost saving icon

Cost savings

At bp branded sites, Fleet customers get tailored discounts and no hidden fees. You’ll be on their route.

Start your bp Dealer journey
A phone using the bp app
Phone icon

Handy app

The Fuel & Charge app directs Fleet customers straight to your door and gets them in and out quickly with a simple cashless payment system.

Start your bp Dealer journey
person drinking wild bean cafe drink in truck
Reward icon

Rewards they’ll love

Fleet customers do a lot of mileage—and get rewarded for it with BPme rewards. They can connect BPme rewards to their fuel card and earn points to spend at bp sites nationwide. They also benefit from bp’s ‘Driving down prices’ offers on a range of everyday products in store.

Start your bp Dealer journey

Related content

Future-proof your forecourt with bp pulse

Future-proof your forecourt with bp pulse

Marketing that drives results

Marketing that drives results

Tap into millions of BPme rewards users

Tap into millions of BPme rewards users