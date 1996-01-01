Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. bp Dealer Solutions
  4. BPme rewards for dealers

Tap into millions of BPme rewards users

Boost your business with rewards that pay off.

person holding up phone, using BPme app

BPme rewards customers spend more

BPme rewards customers on average spend more than non-loyalty customers, making them especially valuable to your business.


BPme rewards members earn points on fuel, shop and car wash. Customers can then redeem their points on things like fuel and snacks in your store or at BPmerewards.co.uk for partner vouchers from Amazon. 

Find out more
person getting a BPme rewards card

We promote BPme rewards for you

We take an ‘always on’ approach with BPme rewards. We never stop promoting it. This helps to increase the number of loyal customers and provide ongoing benefits for every dealer. And it works.

Start your bp Dealer journey
Dealer Loyalty Hub perks

Dealer Loyalty Hub perks

Get even more out of BPme rewards with the Dealer Loyalty Hub. It’s your go-to place for all things BPme rewards. Only available to employees working at bp sites across the UK, it’s a place where we’ll share updates, offer chances to win prizes, and showcase what other teams in our dealer network are up to. You can also check your site’s place in the issuance league tables.

Start your bp Dealer journey

Related content

Future-proof your forecourt with bp pulse

Future-proof your forecourt with bp pulse

Fuels that benefit the customer and you

Fuels that benefit the customer and you

Dedicated support for the road ahead

Dedicated support for the road ahead