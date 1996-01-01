Site traffic information and cookies

Dedicated support for the road ahead

We never underestimate the importance of being able to talk to a real person. So, we’re with you every step of the way.

bp helpdesk and support

Dedicated support from the start

All bp Dealers get their own dedicated Account Manager. They’re committed to your long-term growth and work with you to learn how best to meet your company’s individual needs.

bp fuel station

Seamless site construction

We’re there for you during the development of your site. We vet all contractors, offer full project management, and tracking progress through our Maintenance Portal. We make sure every project meets bp brand standards.

person standing in bp fuel station site

Training for you and your team

As an industry-leading energy provider, we know what works—and we love sharing that with our dealers. That’s why we created bp’s online learning campus, featuring user-friendly online training courses for your team on latest best practice and compliance regulations. We can also tailor training to individual team members, and managers can access up-to-date records. 

person with a drink and snack, walking to car at a bp fuel station

Get customer insights on us

What a business thinks about its service and what customers think don’t always align. This can impact both short and long-term profitability.


We offer a customer segmentation service and satisfaction monitoring. While our Voice of the Customer programme provides real-time feedback. It gives a complete view of the customer across all interactions, helping you identify key issues, understand their causes, and find the best solutions strategically.

