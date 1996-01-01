Site traffic information and cookies

Future-proof your forecourt with bp pulse

Is your future electric? Be part of one of the UK’s biggest charging networks

person using vehicle charging point

Electrification is coming

With 10 years’ UK experience, we help make the switch to EV simple with a turnkey solution for quick set up and minimal management. Making your forecourt a focal point for public access EV charging.

 

We already provide more than 50% of all the UK charge points and around 65% of all those at motorway services. And you can join our growing network.

Contact us

The benefits of the electric switch

customer icon

Attract new customers

Plus retain existing ones as drivers make the switch to EV.

electric charging point icon

Enjoy the peace of mind

We install and maintain the highly efficient bp pulse chargers.

electric car icon

Discover customer insights

bp pulse usage data helps you build a picture of who’s charging with you.

thumbs up icon

Add more to your bp offering

Give yourself a competitive advantage, ready for the increasing demand of charging services.

fuel charging site icon

Keep your customers on site

As they wait for their vehicle to charge, they can shop, eat and drink at your site.

bp fuel and charge card

Help keep Fleet customers moving

With 52% of fleets already using electric vehicles, adding bp pulse fast and ultra-fast charging points to your forecourt will give Fleet customers another reason to stop by. We’ve made it easy for mixed fuel fleets to stay on the road with the bp Fuel & Charge card, which gives them access to a range of energy choices, from traditional and lower carbon fuels to EV charging through one payment system.

Contact us

