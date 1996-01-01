Site traffic information and cookies

Marketing that drives results

In 2024, we invested millions in building brand and customer loyalty in the UK. You can benefit from that.

How we’re building brand loyalty

In the world of business, big is most definitely better. And in 2024, we invested millions in building brand and customer loyalty in the UK using channels from TV, radio, digital and social media, through to point of sale and email. 

Start your bp Dealer journey

Here’s how you can benefit from this massive investment:

Uplift of sales

Enjoy the resulting volume and sales uplift. We know, for example, that our marketing budget last year drove millions of litres in incremental fuel volume across the bp network.

Reputation

Be part of our unrivalled reputation for excellence.

Increase customer awareness

Increase in customer awareness leveraging partnerships across sport and music, including top gigs and entertainment at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, Premier League football and music at Tottenham Hotspur, family friendly music and cars at CarFest and various Motorsport series including our Formula One partnership.

The benefits of moving to bp

We operate in over 80 countries across six continents, serving millions of customers every day. As you transition to bp’s brand, you’ll get access to in-depth customer insight, and marketing support for everything from your year-ahead plan to forecourt activations.

Plus, you’ll tap into trusted bp brands, such as Wild Bean Cafe, bp pulse and Castrol, driving more customers to your forecourt and setting you apart from the competition with a wide variety of offerings.
Start your bp Dealer journey

