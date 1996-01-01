Site traffic information and cookies

Fuels that benefit the customer and you

We deliver a range of quality regular and premium fuels whenever you need them.

bp gas pump

Fuel you want on your forecourt

We know it’s important your customers drive away happy, and bp Ultimate with ACTIVE technology helps them do that. It’s our best ever fuel for cleaning engines. But that’s not the only customer benefit, with ongoing use, bp Ultimate with ACTIVE technology helps:

  • Improve vehicle efficiency, taking drivers further between fill-ups*
  • Reduce the risk of unplanned maintenance and breakdowns**
  • Deliver a smooth driving experience**
  • Engines perform at their best*

 

* For Ultimate Diesel based on engines tested in dirty vs cleaned condition and for Ultimate Unleaded vs RON95. Benefits vary based on what and how you drive. 
**Benefits achieved over time and may vary based on what and how you drive.
Fuel your forecourt with us
bp ultimate fuel tanker

Fuel delivered when you need it

Our appointed logistics partner is Oxalis Logistics. They can operate a Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) system, managing the fuel stocks in your forecourt tanks and scheduling deliveries. Or a simple manual ordering system where you decide when you need fuel.

Fuel your forecourt with us
wetstock monitoring service

Wetstock monitoring

Vital for preventing fuel loss, safeguarding the environment and ensuring smooth business operations. As a bp Dealer partner, you’ll have access to a range of services from Dover Fueling Solutions funded by us. This includes: 

  • Full remote wetstock monitoring service covering stock control, tank level measurement and leak detection
  • Statistical Inventory Reconciliation
  • Annual Petroleum Compliance and Pump Meter Audit (with report)
  • DSEAR Risk Assessment in years 1 and 4 of the supply agreement
Fuel your forecourt with us

