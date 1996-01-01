Fuels that benefit the customer and you

We deliver a range of quality regular and premium fuels whenever you need them.
We know it’s important your customers drive away happy, and bp Ultimate with ACTIVE technology helps them do that. It’s our best ever fuel for cleaning engines. But that’s not the only customer benefit, with ongoing use, bp Ultimate with ACTIVE technology helps:
Our appointed logistics partner is Oxalis Logistics. They can operate a Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) system, managing the fuel stocks in your forecourt tanks and scheduling deliveries. Or a simple manual ordering system where you decide when you need fuel.
Vital for preventing fuel loss, safeguarding the environment and ensuring smooth business operations. As a bp Dealer partner, you’ll have access to a range of services from Dover Fueling Solutions funded by us. This includes: