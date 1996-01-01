wild bean cafe micro market

Wild Bean Cafe is known for 20+ years of serving great tasting, quality food and beverages to ‘on-the-move’ customers. See how our customers’ brand loyalty can boost your revenue.
bp sells millions of hot drinks in the UK every year. You could help increase those numbers and your revenue by creating tailored, modular solutions to suit your site with a choice of self-serve coffee, pastries and hot food.
The Micro Market is a labour-light, market-leading digital stock and food safety system. And with our frozen supply chain, nothing will go to waste.
bp Dealers who choose a Micro Market for their site receive ongoing assistance from field trainers and support teams to keep operations running smoothly.