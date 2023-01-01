Site traffic information and cookies

Paintwork looks solid enough – but without regular cleaning, damage can happen quite quickly - your car’s finish can be surprisingly vulnerable to dirt, salt and bird droppings. So we offer the easy-to-use bp car wash at many of our petrol stations
Simple, quick and effective

Automatic machine washing is an economical, hassle-free way to keep your car in tiptop condition. Our brushes are carefully calibrated to provide a deep, effective clean while also being gentle on paintwork.

 

We have a portfolio of high quality car washes in over 100 company owned bp locations.

 

Prefer to wash your car yourself? No problem. Many of our stations offer jet wash machines

 

 

Don’t forget the inside

Compliment your car’s shiny new exterior with a fresh vacuum. A bp vacuum will remove all the crumbs, dirt and detritus that always seems to gather – leaving the inside of your vehicle as fresh and clean as the outside

 

