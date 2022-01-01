Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. We're backing Britain

We're backing Britain

Backing Britain: delivering home-grown energy

Today, most of the energy we produce is oil and gas. But as we and the UK transition towards net zero that will change. This decade we plan to increase to 50% our capital expenditure on our transition businesses globally, and reduce oil and gas production by around 40%.

 

The UK has a plan to boost long-term energy security and cut emissions. At bp, we’re already hard at work on the challenge. Our UK investment plans include billions for solutions like offshore wind, EV charging, hydrogen and carbon capture, as well as maintaining a secure supply of energy through North Sea oil and gas. And our plans go beyond just infrastructure - they see us supporting the economy, skills development and job opportunities in the communities where we operate.

 

Read more about what we’re doing

The UK projects in which we’re looking to invest - and the wider activities supporting them - include:

3Q delivery update

3Q delivery update

pdf / 1.8 MB
Download now
Clair Ridge platform

North Sea oil and gas

Offshore wind farm

Offshore wind

EV charging

EV charging

Teesside landscape

Hydrogen

Carbon capture storage (CSS)

Carbon capture storage (CSS)

Solar power

Solar

Aberdeen

Aberdeen

bp retail

Retail