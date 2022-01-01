We're backing Britain

Backing Britain: delivering home-grown energy

Today, most of the energy we produce is oil and gas. But as we and the UK transition towards net zero that will change. This decade we plan to increase to 50% our capital expenditure on our transition businesses globally, and reduce oil and gas production by around 40%.



The UK has a plan to boost long-term energy security and cut emissions. At bp, we’re already hard at work on the challenge. Our UK investment plans include billions for solutions like offshore wind, EV charging, hydrogen and carbon capture, as well as maintaining a secure supply of energy through North Sea oil and gas. And our plans go beyond just infrastructure - they see us supporting the economy, skills development and job opportunities in the communities where we operate.

The UK projects in which we’re looking to invest - and the wider activities supporting them - include: