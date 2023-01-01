We’re leading the East Coast Cluster, which could remove around 50% of all UK industrial cluster CO₂ emissions

Our Carbon Capture and Storage work in the Northeast of England could remove up to 23 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions a year 2035.An average of 25,000 jobs a year between 2023 and 2050 could be created and supported by Carbon Capture projects across the Northeast



Carbon capture and storage will play a vital role in the Government’s Net Zero strategy, with a key goal to reduce industry emissions by 90% by 2025 compared to 2018.



bp is committed to playing its part. As operator of the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), we are helping build the infrastructure to safely capture, transport and store millions of tonnes of CO₂ offshore in the North Sea.

Through the NEP, bp is playing leading role in supporting a range of carbon intensive businesses in Teesside and the Humber - which together make up the East Coast Cluster (ECC) - to decarbonise. The ECC aims to remove up to 23 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions a year by 2035.

We’re also lead operators of NZT Power which will be the world’s first commercial scale, gas-fired power station with carbon capture technology, capable of capturing up to two million tonnes of CO2 a year. The facility will also provide up to 860 MW of power - enough to power up to 1.3m homes per year. It’s just one of the projects in the ECC which will share the Carbon transportation and storage infrastructure we’re developing through the NEP.

Another of our ECC projects, H2Teesside, aims to be one of the UK’s largest blue hydrogen production facilities and has the potential to capture and store up to 2 million tonnes of CO₂ a year. Both H2Teeside and NZT Power were shortlisted by the Government in ‘Phase 2’ of its CCUS cluster sequencing process.

Our Carbon Capture, Transport and Storage plans are key to supporting carbon intensive businesses in some of Britain’s industrial heartlands to transition to net zero. To further support these areas, we’re working in partnership with the local community and educational institutions, such as Redcar & Cleveland College, to provide training on the skills local people need for jobs in CCS, hydrogen, and other renewable industries.