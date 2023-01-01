bp supports more than 13,000 jobs directly and indirectly across Scotland and in 2021 spent more than £900 million with Scottish suppliers - 21% of our UK total supply chain spend

With other operators in the central North Sea and west of Shetland, we are exploring opportunities to electrify our facilities, replacing gas turbines – the main source of power generation offshore – with cleaner forms of energy

We’ve already removed the equivalent of 400,000 tonnes of CO₂ from our North Sea operations since 2015



The North Sea has been an important part of our business for nearly 60 years. Today, we continue to provide a home-grown source of energy through a portfolio focused around five key production hubs in the central North Sea and west of Shetland.

Our plans in the North Sea will see us continue to invest to produce resilient hydrocarbons that are aligned with bp’s purpose and net zero strategy – that is oil and gas that can be produced with lower operational emissions, safely, reliably, and competitively, maximising the resources and infrastructure around our existing hubs.

Our North Sea oil and gas operations, growing low carbon businesses and community partnerships will see us build on and transform our long-standing position in Scotland’s energy industry, supported by a talented workforce and supply chain, eager to help make the UK’s net zero ambitions a reality.