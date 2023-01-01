Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. We're backing Britain
  3. Solar

Solar

Solar energy is set to play a vital role in accelerating the UK’s net zero transition and supporting the country’s urgent need for more home-grown energy.

Solar panels South Creake

Solar panels at South Creake

Lightsource bp, an international solar business headquartered in the UK, is rising to the challenge of the UK’s sustainable energy security needs by delivering secure, clean and affordable solar power for homes and businesses in the UK - and around the world - as we all transition to net zero.
  • From Cornwall to Dundee, it has developed over 270 solar energy sites across the UK
  • By 2025 Lightsource bp aims to deliver 25 gigawatts of power.
  • Once complete, its largest-ever UK solar project at Tiln Farm will have the potential to power the equivalent of 14,000 homes

Solar energy is set to play a vital role in accelerating the UK’s net zero transition and supporting the country’s urgent need for more home-grown energy.


Launched in 2010, Lightsource bp is a global leader in the development and management of solar energy projects in the UK and around the world. In the UK, it has set a target of generating 25 gigawatts by 2025.


In the UK, it currently has 31 solar projects in development and two projects in construction including in Lincolnshire, Anglesey and Durham. It recently began construction on Lightsource bp’s largest ever solar project - Tiln Farm in Retford, which can generate 61MW in potential power, enough to power the equivalent of 14,000 homes.


Lightsource bp is investing in research to develop new technology to maximise the potential solar energy has for UK people and businesses. For example, once complete, Tiln Farm will be the first Lightsource bp project to use n-type TOPCon modules, which use a novel composition of materials inside the panel to improve efficiency.


bp is committed to supporting the UK’s energy needs and its net zero commitments, and Lightsource bp’s solar energy projects will have an important role in the UK’s future energy mix.

Related content

lightsourcebp projects

lightsource bp projects

Download now
Lightsourcebp pioneers UK’s first night-time solar service

Lightsource bp pioneers UK’s first night-time solar service

Backing Britain: delivering home-grown energy

Backing Britain: delivering home-grown energy