From Cornwall to Dundee, it has developed over 270 solar energy sites across the UK

By 2025 Lightsource bp aims to deliver 25 gigawatts of power.

Once complete, its largest-ever UK solar project at Tiln Farm will have the potential to power the equivalent of 14,000 homes

Solar energy is set to play a vital role in accelerating the UK’s net zero transition and supporting the country’s urgent need for more home-grown energy.



Launched in 2010, Lightsource bp is a global leader in the development and management of solar energy projects in the UK and around the world. In the UK, it has set a target of generating 25 gigawatts by 2025.



In the UK, it currently has 31 solar projects in development and two projects in construction including in Lincolnshire, Anglesey and Durham. It recently began construction on Lightsource bp’s largest ever solar project - Tiln Farm in Retford, which can generate 61MW in potential power, enough to power the equivalent of 14,000 homes.



Lightsource bp is investing in research to develop new technology to maximise the potential solar energy has for UK people and businesses. For example, once complete, Tiln Farm will be the first Lightsource bp project to use n-type TOPCon modules, which use a novel composition of materials inside the panel to improve efficiency.



bp is committed to supporting the UK’s energy needs and its net zero commitments, and Lightsource bp’s solar energy projects will have an important role in the UK’s future energy mix.