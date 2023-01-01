Our transformation

Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power) is set to be one of the world’s first commercial scale gas-fired power stations with carbon capture. The proposed combined cycle gas turbine plant will have an planned electrical output of up to 860 megawatts (MW), enough to power around 1.3 million homes per year.

H2Teesside aims to be one of the UK’s largest blue hydrogen production facilities, targeting 1.2GW of hydrogen production by 2030, over 10% of the UK government’s hydrogen target for 2030.



NZT Power and H2Teesside, were selected in March 2023 among Track-1 Capture Projects to proceed to negotiations for government funding support with The Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ).



H2 Teesside will be soon be launching a public consultation as part of the DCO process and a final investment decision could be taken in 2024.

bp is also the lead partner in the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), which will enable the East Coast Cluster by providing the common infrastructure needed to transport CO 2 from emitters in the Humber & Teesside to secure offshore storage in the North Sea. Two years ago, the East Coast Cluster was selected by the UK government as one of the UK’s Track-1carbon capture and storage clusters, putting the ECC on course for first commercial operations in 2027. Once operational, the cluster has the potential to transport and securely store nearly 50% of all UK industrial cluster CO 2 emissions – around 23 million tonnes of CO 2 emissions a year by the mid 2030s.



NZT Power and H2 Teesside are both part of the East Coast Cluster.

HyGreen Teesside aims to be one of the biggest green hydrogen facilities in the UK, targeting 80 megawatt electrical (Mwe) of green hydrogen capacity by 2025 and an expansion of up to 500 MWe by 2030. The project could help fuel the development of Teesside into the UK’s first major hydrogen transport hub, leading the way for large-scale decarbonization of heavy transport, airports, ports and rail in the UK.



HyGreen Teesside has recently been selected to progress to the next stage of DESNZ’s Hydrogen Business Model (HBM) and Net Zero Hydrogen Fund (NZHF) programmes, which aim to kickstart the low carbon hydrogen economy across the UK and support commercial deployment. A final investment decision is also expected in 2024.

bp will share its initial design for the facility with the community and invite feedback, before finalising the design and submitting a planning application to Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council.