Our transformation

And while today we’re mostly in oil and gas, we’ve increased global investment into our lower carbon and other transition businesses (what we call our ‘transition growth engines’) from around 3% in 2019 to around 30% last year. Our wider transformation is underway – see the progress we’re making in our annual report.
Increasing investment in these engines is a sign that bp’s wider transformation is underway. Alongside oil and gas, we’re turning plans into action:
Our “and, not or” approach is in progress across the UK. See below for more information.
The North Sea has been an important part of our business for nearly 60 years. Today, we continue to provide energy through a portfolio focused around five key production hubs in the central North Sea and west of Shetland.
Last year we completed major seismic survey work west of Shetland to inform further development of high-quality UK oil and gas and secured planning permission for a 1.25km pipeline at Sullom Voe terminal, Shetland, to help protect UK security of gas supply.
This year we’ve begun a drilling campaign west of Shetland planned to play a vital role in delivering more resources from one of our existing production facilities. The Ocean GreatWhite drilling rig is now on location at Schiehallion beginning the first of four development wells.
Our plans in the North Sea will see us continue to invest to produce resilient hydrocarbons that are aligned with bp’s purposestrategy – that is oil and gas that can be produced with lower operational emissions, safely, reliably, and competitively, maximising the resources and infrastructure around our existing hubs.
We’ve also signed an agreement with other North Sea operators to explore options to electrify oil and gas facilities in the west of Shetland.
Electrification solutions could include power from shore (potentially from onshore wind) or from offshore wind. In order to become some of the first oil and gas developments on the UK continental shelf to be powered by electricity, the project is seeking to overcome technical challenges presented by the remote and deep-water locations of the fields, as well as some commercial, regulatory, and consenting hurdles.
We plan to invest £1 billion in the UK over the next 10 years in electric vehicle charging, focussing on the roll-out of fast, convenient charging so that we can provide drivers with access to our charging points whenever and wherever they are.
Last year, as part of this plan, we teamed up with Addison Lee to give the private hire firm’s growing EV fleet enhanced access to bp pulse’s network and announced an agreement with Marks and Spencer to bring 900 EV charge points to around 70 store locations in two years.
More recently we’ve opened bp pulse’s fastest, most powerful and largest EV charging hub in the UK to date in Kettering, North Northamptonshire, featuring ten 300kW chargers, equating to 20 150kW charge points, each capable of adding up to 100 miles in around 15 minutes.
In 2022 bp pulse installed around 118,000 kW of public charging capacity. Our focus is on high-speed, reliable charging and, by 2030, we plan to increase the number of rapid and ultra fast chargers fivefold.
Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power) is set to be one of the world’s first commercial scale gas-fired power stations with carbon capture. The proposed combined cycle gas turbine plant will have an planned electrical output of up to 860 megawatts (MW), enough to power around 1.3 million homes per year.
H2Teesside aims to be one of the UK’s largest blue hydrogen production facilities, targeting 1.2GW of hydrogen production by 2030, over 10% of the UK government’s hydrogen target for 2030.
NZT Power and H2Teesside, were selected in March 2023 among Track-1 Capture Projects to proceed to negotiations for government funding support with The Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ).
H2 Teesside will be soon be launching a public consultation as part of the DCO process and a final investment decision could be taken in 2024.
bp is also the lead partner in the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), which will enable the East Coast Cluster by providing the common infrastructure needed to transport CO2 from emitters in the Humber & Teesside to secure offshore storage in the North Sea. Two years ago, the East Coast Cluster was selected by the UK government as one of the UK’s Track-1carbon capture and storage clusters, putting the ECC on course for first commercial operations in 2027. Once operational, the cluster has the potential to transport and securely store nearly 50% of all UK industrial cluster CO2 emissions – around 23 million tonnes of CO2 emissions a year by the mid 2030s.
NZT Power and H2 Teesside are both part of the East Coast Cluster.
HyGreen Teesside aims to be one of the biggest green hydrogen facilities in the UK, targeting 80 megawatt electrical (Mwe) of green hydrogen capacity by 2025 and an expansion of up to 500 MWe by 2030. The project could help fuel the development of Teesside into the UK’s first major hydrogen transport hub, leading the way for large-scale decarbonization of heavy transport, airports, ports and rail in the UK.
HyGreen Teesside has recently been selected to progress to the next stage of DESNZ’s Hydrogen Business Model (HBM) and Net Zero Hydrogen Fund (NZHF) programmes, which aim to kickstart the low carbon hydrogen economy across the UK and support commercial deployment. A final investment decision is also expected in 2024.
bp will share its initial design for the facility with the community and invite feedback, before finalising the design and submitting a planning application to Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council.
Last year we signed Agreements for Lease with The Crown Estate for the Morgan and Mona offshore wind projects and we also received the electricity generation licence for both projects – taking us a step closer to construction of our 3GW offshore wind projects in the Irish Sea.
We also began our biggest-ever offshore integrated site survey on the Irish Sea involving specialist vessels and crews. It’s an early but important step on the road to building some of the UK’s biggest offshore wind farms.
And in May 2023 we signed a lease for joint venture team office in Edinburgh for, which provides another hub for bp and EnBW, strengthening the partnership delivering our offshore wind plans in the UK..
There are more steps to come, ahead of submitting the projects’ consenting applications, including undertaking further environmental and engineering assessments, supported by relevant permits.