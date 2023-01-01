H2 Teesside is getting ready to apply for a Development Consent Order (DCO) from the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, under the Planning Act 2008. DCOs are required for projects designated Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs) as part of the process of obtaining planning permission. Consultation is a key part of the DCO. It facilitates the gathering of views from people living within the vicinity of the project ahead of the planning submission. During this period, we will also undertake environmental surveys to assess the potential environmental impact of the project.





Both comments received from members of the public during this period and survey outputs will be used to help finalise proposals for H2Teesside prior to submitting the DCO application. Once we submit our application, the Planning Inspectorate has 4 weeks to accept or reject the application. We expect to do so in winter this year.

Further details on the DCO process can be found at the PINS website.

