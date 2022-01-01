Site traffic information and cookies

H2Teesside

As one of the UK’s largest low carbon hydrogen production facilities, H2Teesside aims to bring jobs, customers, and investment to Teesside.

Home
About H2Teesside

Our vision 

At bp, we are taking action through transformative projects that will help us achieve our net zero ambition.  
 

In Teesside, bp is the lead operator of the East Coast Cluster, a group of projects that includes Net Zero Teesside and Zero Carbon Humber as part of the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP).

The H2Teesside project will be vital for supporting low-carbon industry and power projects across the region. Designed to help turn the region into a world-class energy hub and national and economic success story, H2Teesside can create and protect jobs, act as a magnet for further investment and position the UK as a hydrogen centre of excellence.

Teesside

The Project

H2Teesside is a low carbon hydrogen production project being developed by bp and ADNOC in Teesside. Producing hydrogen from natural gas and capturing and sending the CO₂ produced for storage means H2Teesside will help existing heavy industry in Teesside reduce its carbon emissions.
The project

H2Teesside project

Facts and figures

H2Teesside will produce approximately 160,000 tonnes of low carbon hydrogen per annum, which will displace existing natural gas consumption by industrial emitters in Teesside. The project will capture and send for secure long-term storage up to approximately two million tonnes of CO₂ per year.
160,000 tonnes of H2
2,000,000 tonnes of co2