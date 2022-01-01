As one of the UK’s largest low carbon hydrogen production facilities, H2Teesside aims to bring jobs, customers, and investment to Teesside.
In Teesside, bp is the lead operator of the East Coast Cluster, a group of projects that includes Net Zero Teesside and Zero Carbon Humber as part of the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP).
The H2Teesside project will be vital for supporting low-carbon industry and power projects across the region. Designed to help turn the region into a world-class energy hub and national and economic success story, H2Teesside can create and protect jobs, act as a magnet for further investment and position the UK as a hydrogen centre of excellence.