bp launches community consultation on blue hydrogen project on Teesside

bp has today launched a six-week consultation on their proposals for H2Teesside, a facility which will produce blue hydrogen and enable large scale decarbonisation of local industry.





H2Teesside aims to be one of the UK’s largest blue hydrogen production facilities, targeting 1.2GW of hydrogen production by 2030, equating to over 10% of the UK Government’s hydrogen target of 10GW by the same year.

Blue hydrogen is obtained from natural gas and uses carbon capture and storage technology to prevent carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere. It can play a crucial role in helping carbon intensive sectors decarbonise, particularly in industries that are difficult to electrify.

The project could support around 1300 jobs (both direct and indirect) during the construction phase, and up to 130 jobs during the operational phase, as well as approximately 600 broader supply chain roles.

The consultation will run until 23:59 on 26 October 2023. It follows on from bp’s recent consultation on sister project, HyGreen Teesside. bp will share its initial design for the facility with the community and invite feedback, before finalising the design and preparing an application for consent to build and operate the facility.

Matt Williamson, UK head of hydrogen, bp, said: “At bp, we’re backing hydrogen to help Teesside and the UK decarbonise its industry and mobility. H2Teesside is a key part of our plans to help build the region into the UK’s leading hydrogen hub. We’ve been greatly encouraged by the interest from the community and stakeholders in our recent consultation on HyGreen Teesside and we are now looking forward to hearing people’s views on these proposals.”

The consultation materials and further information is available on the H2Teesside website www.h2teesside.co.uk. The public information events will take place on the following dates: