Privacy Policy

Thanks for visiting www.h2teesside.co.uk , a website which is owned by:BP Exploration Operating Company Limited Chertsey Road, Sunbury on Thames, Middlesex, TW16 7BP registered in England and Wales with company number 00305943We take your privacy seriously and want you to understand our practices with respect to the handling of your personal data. This privacy statement explains how we do this.



What personal data we collect and when

If you decide to contact us or make use of personalized services (e.g. by subscribing to a newsletter or filling in a form on our site), then you will be asked to submit the limited personal data which is necessary for us to provide that service or handle your query. This is completely voluntary.

If you ask us to send you newsletters or other communications, we rely on your consent in order to do so. You may opt out of receiving these communications at any time.

If any form which collects your personal data allows you to voluntarily provide additional information, we seek this information because we think it will help us to give you a better-quality service. You do not have to provide such information if you do not wish to do so.



We also collect personal data from cookies, which we explain more about below.



Site traffic information and cookies

Like many websites, we use cookies for a variety of purposes. These technologies collect information about your device hardware and interactions with our site. You can find out more about how we use these technologies and stop the cookies that are non-essential for this site to be functional from being placed on your machine by visiting the cookie preference page at the bottom of the page.

Who do we share your personal data with and where does it go?

Since BP operates globally, BP may want to transfer your personal information to other countries, including countries outside the European Economic Area (EEA). However, while in our control, we always seek to ensure that your personal information receives the same level of protection as it would, had it stayed within the EEA. We do this under BP’s comprehensive, flexible, and global compliance framework which implements appropriate measures and safeguards (including EU standard contractual clauses).



We also use the services of third-party service providers to host our webcasts and offer technical support. Any third-party provider we appoint must act in accordance with our written instructions when processing your personal data and must protect your personal data in line with the contractually required security measures. Where we store or transfer your personal data to a third-party provider based outside the EEA, we take steps to ensure your personal data is adequately protected.



We may check your personal information by searching for your name and that of your business in a publicly available and private database of businesses and individuals, which will use the details entered by us to provide us with the search results.



We have the right to disclose your personal data as required by law, or when we believe that disclosure is necessary to protect our rights and/or comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, request from a regulator or any other legal process served on BP. If there is a takeover, sale or purchase of our business, we may disclose your personal data to the new (or prospective) owner of the business.

How long do we keep your information?

We will only hold your information for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which it was collected, before making it non-identifiable or deleting it.

If you send us any ‘contact us’ messages, we will delete or de-identify these messages once we have finally satisfied your query.



If you choose to unsubscribe from a service, we may keep a ‘suppression list’ containing your details so we know you have unsubscribed.

Your rights, complaints and how to contact us

With regard to your personal data which we collect and process, you are entitled to:

access and review a copy of your personal data;

rectify any incomplete or inaccurate personal data which relates to you;

ask for your personal data to be deleted;

object to our processing of your personal data (e.g. ask us to stop processing your personal data to send you direct marketing materials); and

be provided with an electronic, re-usable copy of your personal data.

Your exercise of these rights may be subject to certain exemptions.



If you have questions or concerns relating to the handling of your personal data, please get in touch with us at H2TDPManager@bp.com

If you are in the EU, you also have the right to raise a privacy concern with the Data Protection Authority established in the relevant EU country. However, please consider using BP’s EU-approved complaint resolution mechanism using the contact address set out above.

Third-party websites we link to

Our website may contain links to third-party sites. This privacy statement does not apply to those third-party sites.

We recommend that you read the privacy statements of any other sites that you visit as we cannot accept responsibility for the privacy practices of these sites which may be different to ours.

Changes to the privacy statement

We may update this privacy statement from time to time and recommend that you revisit it on occasion to see the latest version.



This statement was last updated in February 2023.