Our health, safety, and environmental commitment

We are enabling the world to be a better place by providing low carbon energy to decarbonise energy systems.



We care about people - our employees and those that work with us.

We care about the planet - we provide clean energy to society, to reduce our impact and to protect and enhance biodiversity and habitats.

We care about the communities in which we work in - to be a force for good, to listen and collaborate with the people in the areas where we work.



No matter what, we aim to do the right thing and meet our obligations, comply with the law of the land and look to continuously improve.



Community

We believe H2Teesside will deliver significant benefits to the local community in Teesside.



As well as contributing to local economic development, the quality of jobs and upskilling opportunities provided by H2Teesside will contribute to levelling-up efforts in the region, supporting local people and helping to reverse the impact of recent industrial closures in the region.



bp is working with local councils, authorities and educators to create a legacy in the region, support social mobility and enable a just transition that engages local community. This includes establishing a community fund that will provide £75,000 in grants annually for net zero-focused community projects, offering scale and business development services to local businesses focused on net zero and launching a low carbon community hub.



bp’s partnership with Redcar & Cleveland College will also support green skills and education initiatives on Teesside, providing £60,000 in funding for the development of the new Clean Energy Education Hub at the College. The Hub will specialise in clean energy and renewable industry training for school leavers, apprentices, and adult learners.



As a project, our behaviour will be open, constructive, collaborative and solutions-focused. We will seek to:

