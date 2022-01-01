As one of the UK’s largest low carbon hydrogen production facilities, H2Teesside aims to bring jobs, customers, and investment to Teesside.
H2Teesside will convert methane in natural gas into hydrogen and carbon dioxide.
H2Teesside will capture approximately two million tonnes of CO₂ per year; equivalent to capturing the emissions from the heating of one million UK households. The CO₂ will be sent to NEP for safe storage.
H2Teesside will supply hydrogen to a diverse range of customers, including those already established in the region as well as new businesses attracted to low carbon hydrogen produced at scale.
The quality of jobs and upskilling opportunities provided by the development of H2Teesside will also contribute to levelling-up efforts in the region. The project will support approximately 1200 jobs (direct and indirect) per year during construction and approximately 600 jobs per year once phase 1 of the project is operational.
Alongside direct employment opportunities, bp will invest in green skills by launching a dedicated education skills programme for H2Teesside. The programme will aim to reach more than 5,000 people to help inspire the next generation of talent, ensuring local people benefit from near-term job opportunities and advancing social mobility.
We are enabling the world to be a better place by providing low carbon energy to decarbonise energy systems.
We care about people - our employees and those that work with us.
We care about the planet - we provide clean energy to society, to reduce our impact and to protect and enhance biodiversity and habitats.
We care about the communities in which we work in - to be a force for good, to listen and collaborate with the people in the areas where we work.
No matter what, we aim to do the right thing and meet our obligations, comply with the law of the land and look to continuously improve.
We believe H2Teesside will deliver significant benefits to the local community in Teesside.
As well as contributing to local economic development, the quality of jobs and upskilling opportunities provided by H2Teesside will contribute to levelling-up efforts in the region, supporting local people and helping to reverse the impact of recent industrial closures in the region.
bp is working with local councils, authorities and educators to create a legacy in the region, support social mobility and enable a just transition that engages local community. This includes establishing a community fund that will provide £75,000 in grants annually for net zero-focused community projects, offering scale and business development services to local businesses focused on net zero and launching a low carbon community hub.
bp’s partnership with Redcar & Cleveland College will also support green skills and education initiatives on Teesside, providing £60,000 in funding for the development of the new Clean Energy Education Hub at the College. The Hub will specialise in clean energy and renewable industry training for school leavers, apprentices, and adult learners.
As a project, our behaviour will be open, constructive, collaborative and solutions-focused. We will seek to:
ADNOC is already a major producer of over 300,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year, used largely for industrial purposes in its downstream facilities. In May 2021, ADNOC announced a world-scale one-million-tonnes-per-year low-carbon ammonia production facility at the new TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone, targeting start-up in 2025. The company already produces low-carbon ammonia and has sent demonstration cargoes to Japan, South Korea and Germany for customers to test its application.
Building on its experience and infrastructure; carbon capture, utilization and storge expertise and relations with energy customers globally, ADNOC aims to be one of the lowest-cost and largest producers of low-carbon hydrogen in the world – working closely with customers and partners to develop new markets for clean hydrogen and its derivatives and supporting others on their decarbonisation journeys.