Mario Tommaselli, SVP Gas and Low Carbon Energies of Technip Energies, commented:
“Being selected for bp’s H2Teesside project highlights Technip Energies' proven experience in working as a technology integrator on large-scale projects. By leveraging our extensive expertise in hydrogen and carbon capture technologies, we are well-positioned to deliver innovative and scalable solutions that align with the UK’s ambitious decarbonization targets.”
Sam White, managing director of natural resources at Costain, said:
“This exciting project is a step change for UK decarbonisation. Our in-house engineering expertise will design a world-leading network that will safely transport hydrogen to provide industrial users with an alternative to natural gas, a key step in the development of the hydrogen economy. In addition to the environmental benefits, this is a project that will be transformative for Teesside and its people, creating jobs and developing skills throughout the region. In transportation, water, and energy, we’re committed to delivering critical infrastructure that improves lives and prosperity across the North-East of England.”
Andy Lane, VP for hydrogen and CCUS at bp, UK, said:
“These agreements mark further critical milestones for H2Teesside as the project continues to move towards EPC contracts and then construction. The project could play a critical role in decarbonising industry on Teesside, helping to transform the region into a leading hydrogen hub and kickstart the UK’s low carbon hydrogen economy.”
bp has been backing Britain for more than a century – powering journeys, businesses and homes. We’re investing to help build an energy system that is secure, supports net zero and delivers value.
While we’re mainly in oil and gas today, we’re transforming into an integrated energy company, working on plans to expand our bp pulse EV charging network, develop new offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and carbon capture projects and investing in North Sea oil and gas. In 2023 bp contributed an estimated £17.1 billion to UK GDP, supported a total of 81,000 jobs and spent £5.3 billion with UK suppliers.
Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet to thrive. We shape, create, and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation, and defence markets.
We are organised around our customers, anticipating and solving their challenges and helping to improve performance. By bringing together our unique mix of construction, consulting, and digital experts we engineer and deliver sustainable, efficient, and practical solutions.
Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.