bp has agreed a statement of principles with the UK Government and has signed front-end engineering design (FEED) contracts for its proposed H2Teesside project, reaching more important milestones as it progresses its design of the low carbon hydrogen production plant.



Agreeing the statement of principles with DESNZ allows H2Teesside to enter the final stage of negotiations for a low carbon hydrogen agreement, intended to support the production of low carbon hydrogen on Teesside.



Technip Energies will deliver the FEED for the proposed blue hydrogen production facility with integrated carbon capture. The contract includes establishing the EPC execution methodology, a robust schedule and project cost, which will be completed in 2025.



Costain, the infrastructure solutions company, have been selected to design the pipeline infrastructure. The 31km pipeline distribution network would deliver hydrogen from the blue hydrogen production site to industry. Costain is expected to complete FEED in 2025 too.



As part of the East Coast Cluster, the integrated blue hydrogen production facility and hydrogen distribution pipeline intends to integrate with other decarbonisation projects in the region. It could capture and send for storage over two million tonnes of CO₂ per year, which is the equivalent to capturing the emissions from the heating of one million UK households.



The project is targeting 1.2 GW of hydrogen production, which equates to more than 10% of the UK’s 2030 hydrogen production target. It aims to supply a diverse range of customers, including those already established in the region as well as new businesses attracted to low carbon hydrogen produced at scale.



bp’s plans for H2Teesside can further support economic development and regeneration in Teesside. ‎Helping to create jobs in both construction and operation phases, the project will also support local ‎education, skills development and catalyse a highly skilled UK-based hydrogen ‎and CCS supply chain.‎



Hydrogen is one of bp's five energy transition growth engines. The business believes it will be a key enabler to decarbonize hard-to-abate industry, and is focused on selecting and delivering quality opportunities, by prioritising projects based on value.

Mario Tommaselli, SVP Gas and Low Carbon Energies of Technip Energies, commented:

“Being selected for bp’s H2Teesside project highlights Technip Energies' proven experience in working as a technology integrator on large-scale projects. By leveraging our extensive expertise in hydrogen and carbon capture technologies, we are well-positioned to deliver innovative and scalable solutions that align with the UK’s ambitious decarbonization targets.” Sam White, managing director of natural resources at Costain, said:

“This exciting project is a step change for UK decarbonisation. Our in-house engineering expertise will design a world-leading network that will safely transport hydrogen to provide industrial users with an alternative to natural gas, a key step in the development of the hydrogen economy. In addition to the environmental benefits, this is a project that will be transformative for Teesside and its people, creating jobs and developing skills throughout the region. In transportation, water, and energy, we’re committed to delivering critical infrastructure that improves lives and prosperity across the North-East of England.” Andy Lane, VP for hydrogen and CCUS at bp, UK, said:

“These agreements mark further critical milestones for H2Teesside as the project continues to move towards EPC contracts and then construction. The project could play a critical role in decarbonising industry on Teesside, helping to transform the region into a leading hydrogen hub and kickstart the UK’s low carbon hydrogen economy.”