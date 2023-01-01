We employ almost 6800 people across more than 1,200 bp-branded retail sites in the UK, serving millions of customers each week

Our 16+ year partnership with M&S Food has resulted in their convenience being available in almost 300 bp-operated sites across Great Britain

More than 90% of the UK population lives within a 20-minute drive of one of our stores



Every week dedicated retail employees serve millions of customers in one of our 1,200 plus service stations spanning every corner of the UK. Our retail forecourts include over 300 bp-owned service stations and just under 900 dealer-owned and operated sites.



We’re committed to supporting our customers to access the fuels they need easily. With 90% of the population within a 20-minute drive of one of our stores, we’re growing our network across the UK, providing advanced fuels, rapid electric vehicle charging and market-leading convenience, supported by our partnerships with Wild Bean Café and M&S Simply Food.



We’re also expanding our offer by providing electric vehicle charging, including for Uber’s ride-hail drivers, and customers can get M&S Simply Food, a range of Wild Bean Café, and other branded food and products delivered, through our partnership with Deliveroo and Uber Eats.



What customers want from our stations and forecourts is changing – but our plans and partnerships to futureproof our sites will help make sure we continue to meet their needs for years to come.