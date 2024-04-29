Change in leadership for bp’s UK retail business

Natalie, formerly the UK senior marketing manager, will report to Jo in her new role and lead the dealer team. She will continue to build bp’s relationships with dealer partners, which make up around 850 sites in the UK network. Natalie joined bp in 2013 from Sainsburys and has carried out various marketing roles within the retail and bp pulse businesses.

Natalie added: “I’m excited to bring my marketing insights to support our valued dealers to grow their businesses. We believe we have a compelling offer with our strong brand, high-quality fuels, EV charging and BPme Rewards loyalty programme, which we are now enhancing further with our Wild Bean Cafe dealer franchises. All of which I am sure will help bring new dealers to our network.”opositions we have been developing to meet customers’ needs across our UK network through the energy transition.”

Convenience is one of bp’s five transition growth engines, the areas of the business in which it is increasing investment as part of its transformation into an integrated energy company. To meet its ambitious target of doubling convenience gross margin globally by 2030, bp is investing in retail capability with these internal moves following a number of new hires from the retail sector including Claire Farrant as VP marketing from Lidl, Joanne Hall as UK retail operations director from Sainsburys and David Phillpot as European convenience trading director from M&S.

bp is aiming to reach gender parity for its top 120 leadership roles by 2025 and 40% female representation for the next layer of senior leadership by 2030. In bp’s company owned retail sites* in the UK 48% of the workforce today is female.

*BP Express Shopping Ltd