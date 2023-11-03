bp opens brand new retail stores in Norton-on-Derwent, North Yorkshire, and Faygate, West Sussex

Site traffic information and cookies

3 November 2023
bp is delighted to announce that it has opened two brand new retail stores – one in the town of Norton-on-Derwent in North Yorkshire and another in the village of Faygate in West Sussex. The opening of the two new stores has led to the creation of just under 50 new jobs across the two local areas.
The Norton-on-Derwent store, which opened on 18 October, will serve drivers travelling between the towns of Malton and Norton-on-Derwent, around 40 minutes northeast of York. The Faygate store, which opened on 25 October, will serve the community of Faygate, which did not previously have a local forecourt. It will also serve residents in the nearby towns of Crawley and Horsham, and commuters travelling into Surrey and south London along the Crawley Road.

 

Both new retail stores feature an M&S Food offer, providing a wide range of high-quality food and drinks, as well as tasty treats like Percy Pigs, alongside a range of snacks, drinks and confectionery. They also have bp’s Wild Bean Cafe, offering barista-made hot drinks, and popular snacks such as sausage rolls and bacon baps. Customers who are members of the BPme Rewards loyalty programme can also access exclusive discounts on products across the M&S Food and Wild Bean Cafe range when they scan their BPme card or app for purchases in store – accessing the new BPme Rewards Prices.

 

Both sites offer bp’s traditional quality fuels including Ultimate (petrol and diesel) and will offer bp pulse ultra-fast 150kW chargers, with enough chargers for two cars at Norton-on-Derwent and three cars at Faygate. They also offer a range of amenities to drivers, including air and water for cars, and each store has over 20 parking bays so that customers can pop in store on their way past if they want to refuel themselves with a coffee from the Wild Bean Cafe or pick up something for dinner. Both stores are also easily accessible by public transport, within 10 minutes’ walk of local train stations.

 

Sonya Adams, vice president of mobility and convenience retail in the UK at bp, said: “We’re delighted to open our new retail stores in Norton-on-Derwent and Faygate - our fantastic in-store teams are already welcoming happy customers through the doors. We’re expanding our mobility and convenience network across the UK, from new retail stores with a great grocery and food service offer like these, to hundreds of new dedicated bp pulse EV charging hubs this decade. It’s all part of giving our customers what they want, when and where they want it.”

