We’re designing and developing world-class hydrogen hubs in the UK
bp is investing in low carbon blue and green hydrogen
The UK Government has set ambitious targets for low-carbon hydrogen production and wants to see it used to help overcome the challenges of decarbonisation.
We’re playing our part in making this a reality by investing millions of pounds, supporting new and existing jobs, and regenerating and revitalising the surrounding areas.
In Teesside, we’re planning to build two large-scale hydrogen production facilities – H2Teesside (blue hydrogen) and HyGreen Teesside (green hydrogen).Together, these projects could help transform Teesside into a world-class low carbon hydrogen hub capable of supplying 1.5 GW, up to 15% of the UK government’s ambition for 10GW of hydrogen production by 2030.
We’re also exploring the development of Teesside into the UK’s first major hydrogen transport hub, by creating the infrastructure and enough low carbon hydrogen to power the equivalent of over 10,000 Heavy Goods Vehicles.
H2Teesside and HyGreen projects can play an important role in generating thousands of skilled jobs in Teesside, potentially supporting 1,800 jobs per year during construction and, once operational, around 700 jobs per year.
In Aberdeen, through bp Aberdeen Hydrogen Limited - a joint venture with Aberdeen City Council - we plan to deliver a scalable green hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility in the city powered by renewable energy. The proposed facility would involve building a green hydrogen production and vehicle refuelling facility, powered by a purpose-built solar farm, linked by an underground solar grid connection. The current project ambition is to have the facility producing hydrogen by the end of 2024.
Our hydrogen projects could provide low-carbon energy to industry and residential homes, be used as a fuel for heavy transport and support the creation of sustainable fuels, including bio and e-fuels, as we progress towards net zero by 2050.