Net Zero Teesside Power and Northern Endurance Partnership awarded development consent by UK Government

The planned Net Zero Teesside Power project, which aims to be one of the world’s first commercial scale gas-fired power stations with carbon capture, took another step forward after receiving development consent from the Secretary of State for Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) following a recommendation from the Planning Inspectorate (PINS).



Consent was granted following a joint application between NZT Power and the Northern Endurance Partnership. NZT Power is a combined-cycle gas turbine electricity generating station with an abated capacity of up to 860 megawatts output with carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) capture plant. The NEP project includes a CO 2 gathering network on Teesside to transport captured CO 2 from industrial emitters; a CO 2 gathering/booster station to receive the captured CO 2 from the gathering network and from NZT Power; and the onshore section of a CO 2 transport pipeline for the onward transport of the captured Net CO 2 to the offshore Endurance store.



The granting of development consent, following several stages of consultation, comes after NZT Power was named on the Track 1 Negotiations Project List by DESNZ as part of Phase 2 of the Cluster Sequencing process for Carbon Capture Usage and Storage (CCUS). The project is now conducting negotiations for support through the relevant Business Models to enable a final investment decision in September 2024 or before.



NZT Power, a joint venture between bp and Equinor, could generate up to 860 megawatts of flexible, dispatchable low-carbon power equivalent to the electricity requirements of around 1.3 million UK homes. Up to 2 million tonnes of CO 2 per year will be captured at the plant, and then transported and securely stored by the NEP in subsea storage sites in the North Sea.