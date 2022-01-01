Spotlight on bp's Teesside projects

Teesside
Watch this short film to find out about bp’s hydrogen projects in Teesside
What is green hydrogen?
What is blue hydrogen?
low carbon fuel and feedstock
decarbonizing scope 2 industrial emissions
heavy duty fleets, buses, rail, aviation and marine
Potential for 20% hydrogen blending into gas network, supporting building heating
We are one of the largest producers of hydrogen in the world through our refinery business. We safely and reliably generate and handle hydrogen and carbon dioxide at industrial scale.
We have expertise across the hydrogen ecosystem - covering gas, blue, green, renewables, and mobility - and are committed to championing this ecosystem in the UK.
We are a member of the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Hydrogen Taskforce and have pledged to drive forwards the adoption of hydrogen energy as part of the future net-zero energy system.