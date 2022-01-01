Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Where we operate
  3. Teesside
  4. Spotlight on bp's Teesside projects

Spotlight on bp's Teesside projects

Teesside

Teesside

Watch this short film to find out about bp’s hydrogen projects in Teesside

Working to decarbonize UK’s biggest industrial cluster, anchored by ‘blue’ hydrogen

  • The UK’s largest blue hydrogen production facility, with 1GW of production, will kickstart the UK’s hydrogen economy, ramping up in two 500 MW phases, in 2027 and 2030.
  • It will provide 10% of the UK government’s hydrogen target of 10GW by 2030.
  • Capturing emissions from H2Teesside will store two million tonnes of  CO2 per year, equivalent to the emissions produced by heating one million households in the UK.
  • H2Teesside can supply a diverse range of customers, those already established in the region as well as new businesses attracted to this low carbon hydrogen produced at scale.
Map of Teesside Hydrogen plant

A clear pathway to deployment

NZT Power’s proposals are at an advanced stage. On behalf of its partners, bp – operator of NZT Power, has awarded contracts as part of its crucial front end engineering design (FEED) competition.
A development consent order (DCO) application has been submitted, and the public consultation for these elements shows strong public support for the proposals.
The commercial and economics benefits of the project are well-defined and significant

What is low carbon hydrogen?

What is green hydrogen?

Green hydrogen commonly defined as electrolytic low carbon hydrogen, is made by water electrolysis using renewable power such as solar or wind.

What is blue hydrogen?

Blue hydrogen, or CCUS-enabled low carbon hydrogen, is hydrogen that is extracted from natural gas but the vast majority of CO2 produced during the process is captured and stored permanently.

Working to decarbonize the UK’s biggest industrial cluster, anchored by carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS)

  •  The world’s first commercial scale gas fired power station with carbon capture technology, will play a significant role in the UK’s future energy mix. It will generate 860 megawatts of low carbon electricity, enough to power up to 1.3m homes per year, equivalent to close to 5% of all homes in the UK.
  •  The CCUS infrastructure will capture and store up to two million tonnes of CO₂ a year from NZT Power. NZT Power is the hub of the net zero Teesside cluster. It provides the cluster with low carbon electricity, providing renewable power to carbon intensive industries.
  •  It will enable the decarbonisation of a range of carbon intensive industrial businesses in Teesside.

 

Working to decarbonize UK’s biggest industrial cluster, anchored by ‘green’ hydrogen

  • HyGreen Teesside project targets 60MWe of  ‘green’ hydrogen production by 2025‎.
  • It is expected to fuel the development of Teesside into the UK’s first major hydrogen ‎transport hub, leading the way for large-scale decarbonisation of heavy transport, airports, ports and ‎rail in the UK.
  • The large-scale green hydrogen production facility could deliver up to 5% of the UK government’s hydrogen target of 10GW by 2030.
  • HyGreen Teesside could provide enough low carbon hydrogen to power the equivalent of over 10,000 Heavy Goods Vehicles.

 

How can low carbon hydrogen be used?

Factory icon

Industry: 

low carbon fuel and feedstock

Clean energy icon

Clean power and steam:

decarbonizing scope 2 industrial emissions 

Mobility icon

Mobility and transport:

heavy duty fleets, buses, rail, aviation and marine

Pipeline tap icon

Grid blending:

Potential for 20% hydrogen blending into gas network, supporting building heating

An established hydrogen leader

We are one of the largest producers of hydrogen in the world through our refinery business. We safely and reliably generate and handle hydrogen and carbon dioxide at industrial scale.

 

We have expertise across the hydrogen ecosystem - covering gas, blue, green, renewables, and mobility - and are committed to championing this ecosystem in the UK.


We are a member of the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Hydrogen Taskforce and have pledged to drive forwards the adoption of hydrogen energy as part of the future net-zero energy system.