Looking to the future: Meet the Redcar and Cleveland College scholars that could go on to help support the energy transition

The college is working with bp to give school leavers the training and inspiration to access future quality jobs in renewable and low carbon industries and at the same time encourage more females to consider careers in engineering.
The group of 20 new students, including 10 female scholars, were presented with branded overalls and personal protective equipment from the energy company at an official presentation at the college.
“These students are embarking on a flagship programme, developing invaluable skills in engineering that will open doors to in-demand careers and educational opportunities,” said the college’s head of construction, engineering and service industries, Emma Booth.
“We are particularly pleased to be able to welcome an equally mixed group, going some way, in our own small part, to tackle gender imbalances in the sector.
“The opportunities afforded to all the scholars cannot be overestimated in terms of knowledge, experience and making industry links, all at the very earliest point in their future career.
“We are confident our scholars, will become competitive assets in the job market, well prepared for future challenges in the sector.”
First launched with 21 scholars last year, the Teesside Clean Energy Technician scholarship is primarily aimed at school leavers aged 16 to 18 and delivered from Redcar and Cleveland College’s Clean Energy Education Hub.
With major plans for development in the Tees Valley, bp is investing in young people. The college’s scholarship, backed by bp, is underpinned by a shared desire to raise aspirations and support the next generation of engineers.
Feeling fortunate, Evie Lodge, 18 of Middlesbrough, is among those joining the programme. She said: “This is a great opportunity to develop my skills and knowledge. I am particularly looking forward to getting to know exactly how a carbon capture plant process works.”
Freya Dickens, 16, of Middlesbrough, added: “Renewable energy is important for the future and so to have an opportunity like this, is certainly something to be proud of.”
Also keen to make a difference, both as a female in engineering and with a focus on playing her part in the transition to lower carbon energy, Phoebe Greetham, 17, said: “I chose the Teesside Clean Energy Technician Scholarship because, as a young woman, I strive to make a difference in the world.”
Thomas Thayer, UK skills partnership manager at bp, said: “We’re excited to continue supporting the Clean Energy Technician scholarship programme, and to welcome this year’s cohort after the brilliant progress of last year’s intake. The programme builds on our ongoing support for Redcar and Cleveland College and will help young Teessiders learn low carbon skills to prepare them for future career opportunities.”
Opened in 2023, Redcar and Cleveland College’s Clean Energy Education Hub was primarily funded by the UK Government’s Towns Fund, as part of Levelling Up plans, to equip people with skills needed for quality jobs now and in the future.
