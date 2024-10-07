Looking to the future: Meet the Redcar and Cleveland College scholars that could go on to help support the energy transition

Efforts to equip Teesside’s future workforce with the skills for employment in lower carbon energy are being given a boost with the addition of 20 new Teesside Clean Energy Technician scholars at Redcar and Cleveland College.



The college is working with bp to give school leavers the training and inspiration to access future quality jobs in renewable and low carbon industries and at the same time encourage more females to consider careers in engineering.



The group of 20 new students, including 10 female scholars, were presented with branded overalls and personal protective equipment from the energy company at an official presentation at the college.



“These students are embarking on a flagship programme, developing invaluable skills in engineering that will open doors to in-demand careers and educational opportunities,” said the college’s head of construction, engineering and service industries, Emma Booth.



“We are particularly pleased to be able to welcome an equally mixed group, going some way, in our own small part, to tackle gender imbalances in the sector.



“The opportunities afforded to all the scholars cannot be overestimated in terms of knowledge, experience and making industry links, all at the very earliest point in their future career.



“We are confident our scholars, will become competitive assets in the job market, well prepared for future challenges in the sector.”