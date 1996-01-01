Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Where we operate
  3. Teesside
  4. Supplier portal

H2Teesside and HyGreen Teesside supplier registration portal

The Government’s Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution established a commitment to work with industry to deliver 10GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030 in the UK, generating green jobs and growth, driving innovation and boosting export opportunities. The target for 10GW of low carbon hydrogen will establish low carbon hubs where renewable energy, CCUS and hydrogen congregate to put UK industrial hubs at the forefront of technological development.

 

bp wishes to partner with companies that can help H2Teesside and HyGreen Teesside contribute to the Government’s green growth and levelling up agenda. We want to maximise local content in the procurement approach, benefitting the regions closest to Teesside. H2Teesside and HyGreen Teesside is encouraging UK-based suppliers, including SMEs, to register their interest below, particularly those with connections in Teesside.

Suppliers portal

Work with us: Suppliers, we want to maximise local content in the procurement approach, benefiting the North East of England. If your services are of interest, our teams will get in touch to arrange a meeting.