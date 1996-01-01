Our ambitions for Teesside

bp will play the role of ‘levelling up’ champion across NEP, H2Teesside and NZT Power in the region, providing strategic leadership around skills and community regeneration, and enabling collaboration with other regional projects.
bp is also working with local councils, authorities and educators to help create a legacy in the region, support social mobility and enable a just transition that engages local communities. This includes establishing a community fund to provide £75,000 in grants annually for net zero-focused community projects and launching a low carbon community hub.
bp provided £50,000 in funding for the development of the new Clean Energy Education Hub at Redcar & Cleveland College, specialising in clean energy and renewable industry training for school leavers, apprentices and adult learners. bp is also supporting the Redcar & Cleveland College Teesside Clean Energy Technician scholarship programme and the college recently welcomed the first cohort of 21 school leavers on to the bespoke two-year engineering programme.
Local partnerships like these, anchored around skills development and social mobility, are helping us create deep connections and can support Teesside’s transformation into a world-class hydrogen and CCS hub.
Teaming up to develop green skills