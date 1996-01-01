Our ambitions for Teesside

NZT Power could support more than 3,000 jobs annually during construction, peaking in 2025-2026. Once completed, the project could support over 1,000 jobs annually during its lifecycle, until 2050.



H2Teesside could support around 1300 jobs (both direct and indirect) during the construction phase, and up to 130 jobs during the operational phase, as well as approximately 600 broader supply chain roles.

·HyGreen Teesside could create an average of 660 jobs a year during construction and create and safeguard over 100 jobs a year during operation.

bp will play the role of ‘levelling up’ champion across NEP, H2Teesside and NZT Power in the region, providing strategic leadership around skills and community regeneration, and enabling collaboration with other regional projects.

bp is also working with local councils, authorities and educators to help create a legacy in the region, support social mobility and enable a just transition that engages local communities. This includes establishing a community fund to provide £75,000 in grants annually for net zero-focused community projects and launching a low carbon community hub.