Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Where we operate
  3. Teesside
  4. Our ambitions for Teesside

Our ambitions for Teesside

Delivering economic benefits for Teesside

Together, bp’s plans for H2Teesside, HyGreen Teesside, NZT Power and NEP can help further support economic development and regeneration in Teesside. Creating jobs in both construction and operation phases, the projects will help support local education, skills development and catalyze a highly skilled UK-based hydrogen and CCS supply chain.
  • NZT Power could support more than 3,000 jobs annually during construction, peaking in 2025-2026. Once completed, the project could support over 1,000 jobs annually during its lifecycle, until 2050. 
  • H2Teesside could support around 1300 jobs (both direct and indirect) during the construction phase, and up to 130 jobs during the operational phase, as well as approximately 600 broader supply chain roles.
  • ·HyGreen Teesside could create an average of 660 jobs a year during construction and create and safeguard over 100 jobs a year during operation.

bp will play the role of ‘levelling up’ champion across NEP, H2Teesside and NZT Power in the region, providing strategic leadership around skills and community regeneration, and enabling collaboration with other regional projects.

 

bp is also working with local councils, authorities and educators to help create a legacy in the region, support social mobility and enable a just transition that engages local communities. This includes establishing a community fund to provide £75,000 in grants annually for net zero-focused community projects and launching a low carbon community hub.

Teaming up to develop green skills

bp provided £50,000 in funding for the development of the new Clean Energy Education Hub at Redcar & Cleveland College, specialising in clean energy and renewable industry training for school leavers, apprentices and adult learners. bp is also supporting the Redcar & Cleveland College Teesside Clean Energy Technician scholarship programme and the college recently welcomed the first cohort of 21 school leavers on to the bespoke two-year engineering programme.

 

Local partnerships like these, anchored around skills development and social mobility, are helping us create deep connections and can support Teesside’s transformation into a world-class hydrogen and CCS hub.

Teaming up to develop green skills

Teaming up to develop green skills