Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Where we operate
  3. Teesside
  4. Why Teesside

Why Teesside

Teesside has a long and proud industrial past. Teesside's steel industry was born in the 1850s when iron ore was discovered in the Cleveland Hills near Eston. At its peak steelworks in Teesside employed more than 40,000 people. Steel produced in Teesside was used to construct the Sydney Harbour Bridge in 1923.
 

But local industry faces a tough challenge to make net zero a reality. Industry in the Tees Valley accounts for 64% of total local CO₂ emissions, compared to 24% nationally.

Local historian, Tosh, explains the industrial past, and looks to the greener future of Teesside

Local historian, Tosh, explains the industrial past, and looks to the greener future of Teesside

The right partner for Teesside

Depth of experience

We have deep experience of engineering, building and operating commercial energy projects at scale, in the UK and around the world.

 

Our extensive energy expertise from across the value chain can offer the right solutions to help decarbonize Teesside.

 

 

 

 

 

Ambition

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

 

We believe that our projects on Teesside will help protect thousands of jobs, act as a magnet for further investment in the region and provide the reliable, home-grown energy the UK needs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trusted partners 

We are partners for the long-term. We have a long connection to the Teesside area and its industrial roots and are proud to be part of its future.

 

We believe that we are the right partner to help Teesside. As a British company, leading on global decarbonisation efforts, we can help sustain UK industry and catalyze a UK-based hydrogen and CCS supply chain.

 

 

A Teesside story augmented reality experience

Travel through time on Teesside to see how the region is developing from a world-leading industrial powerhouse to becoming a low carbon energy hub. This visual experience brings to life the changing industrial landscape in the region, showcasing how bp’s projects could help transform the area into a world-class hydrogen and CCS hub.

For the best experience, download the full AR app for iOS devices.

Scan the QR code to download the A Teesside Story app and watch Teesside transform for yourself.

iOS

iOS

Android

Android