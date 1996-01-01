Why Teesside

But local industry faces a tough challenge to make net zero a reality. Industry in the Tees Valley accounts for 64% of total local CO₂ emissions, compared to 24% nationally.
Local historian, Tosh, explains the industrial past, and looks to the greener future of Teesside
We have deep experience of engineering, building and operating commercial energy projects at scale, in the UK and around the world.
Our extensive energy expertise from across the value chain can offer the right solutions to help decarbonize Teesside.
Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
We believe that our projects on Teesside will help protect thousands of jobs, act as a magnet for further investment in the region and provide the reliable, home-grown energy the UK needs.
We are partners for the long-term. We have a long connection to the Teesside area and its industrial roots and are proud to be part of its future.
We believe that we are the right partner to help Teesside. As a British company, leading on global decarbonisation efforts, we can help sustain UK industry and catalyze a UK-based hydrogen and CCS supply chain.
Travel through time on Teesside to see how the region is developing from a world-leading industrial powerhouse to becoming a low carbon energy hub. This visual experience brings to life the changing industrial landscape in the region, showcasing how bp’s projects could help transform the area into a world-class hydrogen and CCS hub.