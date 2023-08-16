bp’s green hydrogen project on Teesside progresses to next stage of Government negotiations

HyGreen Teesside has been selected to progress to the negotiation stage for the Government’s first electrolytic hydrogen allocation round

The project aims to generate around 660 jobs through the construction phase and create over 100 jobs during operation

The project would support Teesside’s low carbon transformation and the delivery of the UK’s net zero targets



bp’s green hydrogen project HyGreen Teesside has been selected by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) to progress to the next stage of negotiations in its first funding round for green hydrogen projects; Hydrogen Allocation Round 1 (HAR1).

This follows the UK Government’s March 2023 announcement that HyGreen was shortlisted for DESNZ’s Hydrogen Business Model (HBM) and Net Zero Hydrogen Fund (NZHF) programmes, which are intended to support commercial deployment of hydrogen projects and kickstart the low carbon hydrogen economy across the UK.

Aiming to start production in 2026, HyGreen Teesside is planned to be one of the UK’s biggest ‘green’ hydrogen facilities. It is initially targeting 80MW of green hydrogen production, with potential further growth to up to 500 MW by 2030, up to 5% of the UK government’s hydrogen target of 10GW.

The project aims to help fuel the development of Teesside, leading the way for large-scale decarbonisation of heavy transport, airports, ports, and ‎rail in the UK. It will also help carbon intensive sectors in the region, such as chemical and process industries, to decarbonise.

Matt Williamson, UK Head of Hydrogen, bp, said: “We're excited to have passed another important milestone towards the development of this ground-breaking project. HyGreen Teesside has the potential to help transform energy use, the economy and skills in the region. At bp, we’re backing hydrogen to help Teesside and the UK decarbonise its industry and mobility.”bp has recently completed a six-week community consultation on HyGreen Teesside, ensuring that local people, businesses and other stakeholders can have their say on the project. As part of the consultation, bp shared its initial design with the public and organised multiple public information events. Having taken on board community views, bp will now submit a finalised planning application to Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council."

About HyGreen Teesside

HyGreen Teesside aims to be one of the biggest green hydrogen facilities in the UK, targeting production in 2026 with an initial planned phase of 80MW of installed hydrogen production capacity. It is then targeting 500 MW of production by 2030 and could deliver up to 5% of the UK government’s hydrogen target of 10GW by 2030. Green hydrogen is produced by the electrolysis of water, powered by renewable energy.