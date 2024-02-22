bp selects BASF’s carbon capture technology for blue hydrogen project in Teesside

bp and BASF, one of the world's leading chemical companies, have signed a licence agreement for the use of BASF’s gas treating technology, OASE® white, to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) generated during hydrogen production at bp’s proposed blue hydrogen facility in Teesside, H2Teesside. BASF have been supporting H2Teesside since Autumn 2023 and their engineering delivery package is already well advanced.
H2Teesside aims to be one of the UK’s largest blue hydrogen production facilities, targeting 1.2GW of hydrogen production by 2030, equating to over 10% of the UK Government’s hydrogen target of 10GW by the same year. Blue hydrogen is produced from natural gas, with the carbon dioxide also generated captured for storage.
BASF’s OASE®1 white, a proven technology in many ammonia, hydrogen and carbon monoxide plants across the world, will bring improved energy efficiency to the blue hydrogen production process while achieving a CO2 capture rate of up to 99.99%2. The continuous OASE gas treatment process adds an amine-based solvent agent to the gas stream where it absorbs the CO2. After this, both components (CO2 and Amine) are separated from the hydrogen rich gas stream before being separated once more by fractionation. The CO2 is then sent for storage and the OASE solvent agent is re-used in the process.
Carbon capture at H2Teesside could capture and send for storage of approximately two million tonnes of CO₂ per year via the bp-led Northern Endurance partnership, the CO2 transportation and storage company that will deliver the onshore and offshore infrastructure needed to capture carbon from a range of emitters across Teesside and the Humber.
“This agreement marks another critical milestone for H2Teesside as the project builds momentum and continues to move towards commercial operations, planned for 2028. Along with its sister project HyGreen Teesside, H2Teesside could play a critical role in decarbonising industry and heavy transport on Teesside, helping to transform the region into a leading hydrogen hub and kickstart the UK’s low carbon hydrogen economy.”
“We are proud to work with bp on this important project with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions. Our OASE® white technology is a proven and established solution for this kind of carbon capture technology. Our portfolio of OASE gas treating technologies is characterized by high energy efficiency and is perfectly suited to help our customers achieve their sustainability targets.”
In March 2023, H2Teeside was selected as one of three Track-1 Capture Projects to proceed to negotiations for UK Government funding support from the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ), for the East Coast Cluster as part of Phase 2 of the cluster sequencing process for carbon capture and storage.
In October 2023, bp also announced it had signed a licensing and engineering agreement for Johnson Matthey’s LCH blue hydrogen technology, which will enable the hydrogen production element of the process.
bp intends to invest up to £18 billion in the UK’s energy system by the end of 2030, demonstrating bp’s firm commitment to the UK, and helping the country to deliver on its bold ambitions to boost energy security and reach net zero. As one of the largest oil and gas producers in the UK, bp intends to continue investing in North Sea oil and gas, while working to drive down operational emissions. bp is also in action on a range of lower carbon energy investments in the UK, which are expected to bring jobs and develop new skills and capabilities.
At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €87.3 billion in 2022. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.
With more than 50 years of experience, BASF offers its customers efficient gas treating solutions for a variety of applications such as natural gas, synthesis gas, and biogas. Worldwide, these solutions have been proven and demonstrated in about 500 reference plants. BASF markets its range of gas treating technologies, the corresponding solvents and complete technical services including the digital platform OASE connect under the brand OASE® – Gas Treating Excellence by BASF.